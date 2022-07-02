Michael Kopech adjusting, ‘making progress’ with sore knee

SAN FRANCISCO — Pitchers are accustomed to pitching with arm discomfort and figuring out ways to deal with it — it comes with the job. But working through lower body issues can pose more uncommon challenges, which is something Michael Kopech is working through with soreness in his right knee.

“There are adjustments you have to make when you tweak something, but it’s gotten better from start to start,” Kopech said. “I’m making progress with it.”

Since leaving a start against the Rangers after 13 pitches on June 12, Kopech has allowed 10 earned runs over 16 1⁄ 3 innings covering three starts. The knee is something he might have to work through the rest of the season.

“The main thing is trusting it,” he said. “There were a couple times, in Houston and Baltimore especially, I tried to do a little too much to try to get velocity. I was a little worried it wasn’t going to be there in those moments and just made bad pitches and wasted pitches. It’s just standing on it, trusting it and throwing with what I have that day.”

Lance Lynn, who pitched six scoreless innings in the Sox’ 1-0 win over the Giants Friday, tore a tendon in his right knee during spring training and had surgery. It took him four starts to look like himself.

“It’s coming back. That’s part of the process,” Lynn said.

General manager Rick Hahn said Kopech had a preexisting cyst in the knee area that created the problem. Fluid was drained, and Kopech pitched a week later.

“I don’t know if we know what to call it,” Kopech said. “There are some theories how the cyst formed, we don’t really know. It’s not 100 percent, but it’s about as close as it could be right now.

“I look to make every start I can and not miss a beat.”

Kopech will take a 2.78 ERA into his next start against the Twins Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Per Baseball Reference, his 2.0 wins above replacement leads all Sox players, a fraction above Jose Abreu (1.9).

All-Star finalist

Tim Anderson said “it would be cool” to experience a second All-Star Game.

Anderson was added to the team in 2021. This time, he’s one of two finalists at shortstop with the Jays’ Bo Bichette.

“It’s definitely dope for people to be voting for me,” Anderson said. “For them to obviously think that much of my game. And for them to obviously vote for me. Just keep pushing and see what happens.”

Last year, Anderson was named to replace Carlos Correa, who was added as a reserve on the AL squad but pulled out because of a leg issue. Anderson is batting x in x games this season.

The Sox entered Saturday’s against the Giants with a 36-39 record.

“We definitely need the wins,” Anderson said. “Just lock it in and try to put together some good games, some good at-bats. And rally around each other. And hopefully we can get the job done.”

Eloy next week?

La Russa is not ruling out having Eloy Jimenez return from his rehab assignment next week.

“The question is how much does Eloy play in the outfield,” La Russa said said. “There’s a lot that’s uncertain about Eloy yet. What’s not uncertain is that we look forward to his return.”

Engel close

La Russa said outfielder Adam Engel’s legs are “feeling good, and he’s running well.”

Engel, on the IL with a hamstring strain, is eligible to return Monday.

“When his time is up he’ll be close,” La Russa said.