The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 2, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Michael Kopech adjusting, ‘making progress’ with sore knee

“It’s just standing on it, trusting it and throwing with what I have that day,” Kopech said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Michael Kopech adjusting, ‘making progress’ with sore knee
Michael Kopech threw 13 pitches against the Rangers on June 12 before leaving the game with a sore right knee.

White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech throws against the Texas Rangers Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

AP Photos

SAN FRANCISCO — Pitchers are accustomed to pitching with arm discomfort and figuring out ways to deal with it — it comes with the job. But working through lower body issues can pose more uncommon challenges, which is something Michael Kopech is working through with soreness in his right knee.

“There are adjustments you have to make when you tweak something, but it’s gotten better from start to start,” Kopech said. “I’m making progress with it.”

Since leaving a start against the Rangers after 13 pitches on June 12, Kopech has allowed 10 earned runs over 16 13 innings covering three starts. The knee is something he might have to work through the rest of the season.

“The main thing is trusting it,” he said. “There were a couple times, in Houston and Baltimore especially, I tried to do a little too much to try to get velocity. I was a little worried it wasn’t going to be there in those moments and just made bad pitches and wasted pitches. It’s just standing on it, trusting it and throwing with what I have that day.”

Lance Lynn, who pitched six scoreless innings in the Sox’ 1-0 win over the Giants Friday, tore a tendon in his right knee during spring training and had surgery. It took him four starts to look like himself.

“It’s coming back. That’s part of the process,” Lynn said.

General manager Rick Hahn said Kopech had a preexisting cyst in the knee area that created the problem. Fluid was drained, and Kopech pitched a week later.

“I don’t know if we know what to call it,” Kopech said. “There are some theories how the cyst formed, we don’t really know. It’s not 100 percent, but it’s about as close as it could be right now.

“I look to make every start I can and not miss a beat.”

Kopech will take a 2.78 ERA into his next start against the Twins Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Per Baseball Reference, his 2.0 wins above replacement leads all Sox players, a fraction above Jose Abreu (1.9).

All-Star finalist

Tim Anderson said “it would be cool” to experience a second All-Star Game.

Anderson was added to the team in 2021. This time, he’s one of two finalists at shortstop with the Jays’ Bo Bichette.

“It’s definitely dope for people to be voting for me,” Anderson said. “For them to obviously think that much of my game. And for them to obviously vote for me. Just keep pushing and see what happens.”

Last year, Anderson was named to replace Carlos Correa, who was added as a reserve on the AL squad but pulled out because of a leg issue. Anderson is batting x in x games this season.

The Sox entered Saturday’s against the Giants with a 36-39 record.

“We definitely need the wins,” Anderson said. “Just lock it in and try to put together some good games, some good at-bats. And rally around each other. And hopefully we can get the job done.”

Eloy next week?

La Russa is not ruling out having Eloy Jimenez return from his rehab assignment next week.

“The question is how much does Eloy play in the outfield,” La Russa said said. “There’s a lot that’s uncertain about Eloy yet. What’s not uncertain is that we look forward to his return.”

Engel close

La Russa said outfielder Adam Engel’s legs are “feeling good, and he’s running well.”

Engel, on the IL with a hamstring strain, is eligible to return Monday.

“When his time is up he’ll be close,” La Russa said.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
New month, more of same for Dylan Cease in White Sox victory over Giants
This week’s baseball quiz: Time to do ‘the hustle’
Leury Garcia delivers game-winning hit in White Sox’ 1-0 victory over Giants
White Sox approaching ‘very critical stretch,’ closer Liam Hendriks says
White Sox’ Dylan Cease pitching, thinking like an All-Star
Feud for thought: These Chicago rivalries are worthy of documentary treatment
The Latest
Dylan Cease pitched five innings of one-run ball Saturday.
White Sox
New month, more of same for Dylan Cease in White Sox victory over Giants
Dylan Cease was named American League Pitcher of the Month for June on Saturday.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Chicago police offices at work Friday night near where 3 people were shot when two gunmen exchanged fire near Cermak Road Wentworth Avenue in Chinatown.
Crime
After woman killed in Friday night shootout, some Chinatown residents call for closure of karaoke bar
A petition organized the Coalition For A Better Chinese American Community and Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) will ask the city next week to revoke licenses for No. 18 Karaoke Bar.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
TOPSHOT-RUSSIA-US-DIPLOMACY-BASKET-COURT
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Wade admonishes U.S. for ‘disgusting’ treatment of Brittney Griner as she goes on trial in Russia
Griner is 135 days into her detainment in Russia and one day into her trial on drug charges, which are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
By Annie Costabile
 
Chicago police work the scene where three people were shot near West Cermak Road and South Wentworth Avenue in Chinatown, Friday, July 1, 2022.
Crime
4 killed, 16 others wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
In fatal attacks this weekend, a woman was killed and a gunman was among two others wounded in a shootout Friday night in Chinatown, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A teen boy was struck and killed by an Amtrak train July 1, 2022, in suburban Glenview.
Suburban Chicago
Boy, 15, fatally struck by Amtrak train while biking in Glenview
An autopsy released Saturday ruled the death an accident.
By Sun-Times Wire
 