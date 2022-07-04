The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Liam Hendriks calls for change after mass shooting in Highland Park

Flanked by a T-shirt in his stall that read “Stars & Stripes & Reproductive Rights,” Hendriks also has spoken passionately in support of the LGBTQ community and came out strongly against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE White Sox’ Liam Hendriks calls for change after mass shooting in Highland Park
Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox reacts after striking out a batter in the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins.

‘‘I think the access to the weaponry that is being kind of used in these things is — something needs to change,’’ the White Sox’ Liam Hendriks said after Monday’s mass shooting in Highland Park. ‘‘Something needs to be done. Something needs to happen because there’s way too many people losing their lives.”

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The White Sox’ game Monday against the American League Central-leading Twins was the start of perhaps the defining stretch of their season. Because it was July 4, the holiday vibe at Guaranteed Rate Field was evident.

Yet there were still reminders of the mass shooting that happened earlier in the day at a parade in Highland Park.

In a statement, the Sox said they consulted with Major League Baseball about postponing the game but decided to go ahead with it. The Sox said their ‘‘hearts are with the Highland Park community’’ and expressed their ‘‘deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the innocent victims of today’s horrific shooting and all of those who have been affected by this tragedy.’’ A moment of silence was observed before the game, and the Sox canceled a planned fireworks display afterward.

Still, a lot of things felt normal.

As usual on Independence Day, both teams wore patriotic-styled caps. The fans also seemed up for the game early, booing Twins shortstop Carlos Correa and roaring when the Sox got out of a bases-loaded jam by turning a 1-2-3 double play in the first inning and when Jose Abreu homered in the second.

Manager Tony La Russa supported the decision to play the game but also bemoaned what happened in Highland Park.

‘‘Unfortunately, it’s almost daily, way too frequently,’’ La Russa said. ‘‘Even when there’s an explanation, there’s no explanation. Doesn’t make sense.’’

The shooting definitely didn’t make sense to closer Liam Hendriks, who called for change in the wake of the tragedy.

Related

‘‘I think the access to the weaponry that is being kind of used in these things is — something needs to change,’’ Hendriks said. ‘‘Something needs to be done. Something needs to happen because there’s way too many people losing their lives.

‘‘And it’s not only about the people who lose their lives. The families of that, the tragedy they go through, the entire community when people are concerned about leaving the house, concerned about doing the day-to-day things of going to work or any number of these things. We really need to reflect on what’s going on.’’

Hendriks has spoken passionately in support of the LGBTQ community and came out strongly against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. He was flanked by a T-shirt in his locker stall that read ‘‘Stars & Stripes & Reproductive Rights’’ when he made his stance on gun control clear.

‘‘I don’t think enough is being done,’’ Hendriks said. ‘‘There are two sides, and the two sides need to meet somewhere in the middle and figure this out because too many people are dying. It’s no excuse to say, ‘I’m on this side or that side.’ It’s no excuse. At some point, things need to get done, or else it’s getting to the point where civilization as you know it may be ending just to the fact there’s two drastically different sides.

‘‘Something needs to change. Something needs to happen, and it needs to happen quick.’’

Hendriks, who was raised in Australia, was asked how he views the U.S. gun culture as somebody not from this country. He compared the nations’ weapons laws and said the U.S. gun culture is ‘‘baffling’’ to him.

‘‘That’s what America is known for,’’ Hendriks said. ‘‘They are known as the superior. . . . There are a lot of things that are good over here, but you look at the negatives. . . . I can walk into a store as a non-American and buy a handgun in certain states. That baffles me.

‘‘I had to take a driving test when I was over here. I won’t have to take a test if I want to get a gun. That’s stupid. Whoever thought that was a great idea is an idiot.’’

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox open crucial stretch with loss to Twins
Baseball by the numbers: A look at some trends halfway through the season
Baseball should honor Larry Doby, another pioneer in integrating the sport
This You Gotta See: White Sox’ independence from Twins’ rule is on the line starting Monday
Lucas Giolito’s second consecutive strong start just what White Sox needed
White Sox complete sweep of Giants with 13-4 rout; Twins next
The Latest
Eight people were shot, two fatally Jan. 27, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Boy, 15, shot to death in West Ridge
The teen was sitting in a park about 1:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Western Avenue when he was shot in the right shoulder.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Highland Park Police Chief Louis Jogmen and Mayor Nancy Rotering look on while Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli, of the Lake County sheriff�s office and the Lake County major crimes task force, speaks to the media during a news conference outside the Highland Park Police Department
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park death toll rises as 7th victim dies: police
Bobby Crimo used an AR-15-style rifle in the attack that was purchased legally, police said at a news conference Tuesday. But no motive was given.
By Mitch Dudek
 
HIGHLANDPARKSHOOTING_070522_03.JPG
Afternoon Edition
How the Highland Park shooter temporarily escaped, a first-person account of the tragic scene and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.
Editorials
One for the books: Next secretary of state should continue to champion libraries
Retiring incumbent Jesse White is widely regarded as having used his position to help libraries, readers, writers and lifelong learners.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Bob Johnson with his really big freshwater drum from Heidecke Lake.
Outdoors
Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Flatheads, catfish, bass, drum, bluegill, Salmon-A-Rama
The results of a long Fourth of July weekend and summer weather leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 