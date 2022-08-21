The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 21, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

For 2022 White Sox, it’s never too late to learn from mistakes

“The days we don’t play clean baseball are the days it’s difficult for us to look in the mirror,” reliever Kendall Graveman said. “We have to learn from them.”

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE For 2022 White Sox, it’s never too late to learn from mistakes
Kendall Graveman (left) and Jose Abreu.

Jose Abreu (right) of the White Sox hands Kendall Graveman the game ball after securing the 5-3 win against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 14, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Getty Images)

Getty

CLEVELAND – The White Sox were built to slug and score runs, but for mysterious reasons, they turned into a singles-hitting team in 2022.

So the little things mean a lot to a team ranked 26th in homers and 19th in slugging percentage. And other big things, such as defense and baserunning.

And cutting down on mistakes. It’s the only way they’ll overtake the Guardians and Twins, whom they are, to everyone’s surprise in late August, chasing in the American League Central with 41 games to go following Sunday’s postponement against the Guardians due to wet, unplayable conditions.

“As long as we play good, clean baseball, everyone in here is happy,” said reliever Kendall Graveman, who pitched for the Astros’ AL championship team last season. “The days we don’t play clean baseball are the days it’s difficult for us to look in the mirror. We have to learn from them.”

The Sox are 16-11 in their last 27 games.

“Overall, since the All-Star break we’ve done a much better job playing the game of baseball the way it’s supposed to be played,” Graveman said.

Much better might be a stretch, but if it’s better, it has to be taken up another notch.

For pitchers, it’s about not walking hitters you don’t want to walk and walking hitters who should be walked or pitched around to, Graveman said.

It’s about watching Johnny Cueto and taking notice.

“Baseball is an intricate, detailed game of when do we pitch around a guy with a base open, when are we attacking guys, trying to get a double play ball,” Graveman said. “You watch Cueto’s outings, that’s what we look for. He knows when to go for a strikeout, when to be careful, when to try to get a ground ball. And all of us collectively as a group, if we do that in our own individual area we’ll be much better.”

The Sox’ situational hitting struggles, particularly with runners on third base and no outs when they are an atrocious 1-for-9, reached a point where third base coach Joe McEwing sent Yasmani Grandal home on a single with no outs in Saturday’s 2-0 win over the Guardians. Grandal was out by plenty and injured trying to avoid the tag.

Manager Tony La Russa said the Sox problems of getting runners in from third has been internally discussed and “we know exactly what we are doing wrong.”

“What we could do better,” he said. “That’s something that we have not got significantly better at.

“We know exactly how we can fix it better and they work on it.”

Graveman was among the core group of players who met with La Russa last Monday to discuss how to make things better for this team that was a heavy favorite in the division but faces the possibility of no postseason at all.

“Any time you communicate it’s beneficial,” Graveman said. “We’re spending a lot of time together and we need to have honest conversations, how can we step forward. That’s all it was. For me it was an honor to be in that group and speak. This is our team, these are our guys that need to lead, that’s a good conversation.”

Graveman said conversations in the clubhouse, one with 10-year service time veterans AJ Pollock, Josh Harrison, Jake Diekman, Lance Lynn, Cueto, Grandal, Joe Kelly (this month) and now Elvis Andrus, as well as nine-year veteran Jose Abreuhave become more prevalent.

“In order to win that’s what we need to be,” Gravema said. “This team has so many veterans, so the experience in this locker room is pretty impressive, one of most experienced clubhouses in the league. So from that aspect it helps to have those individual conversations about how can we be better.”

Now it’s about doing it.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox, Guardians postponed
White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal lands on 10-day injured list with left knee strain
Johnny Cueto dazzles in White Sox’ 2-0 win over Guardians
White Sox’ Yasmani Grandal helped off field with left knee injury
White Sox’ Lucas Giolito dealing with ‘tough’ season
Guardians, White Sox to start in rain delay
The Latest
Retiring Judge Raul Vega, formerly the presiding judge of the county’s domestic violence division, allegedly made a statement to another judge on Dec. 6 that would violate the state’s judicial code of conduct.
Crime
‘Get out of the car before I blow your brains out:’ Man charged with shooting driver during series of carjackings on same West Englewood block
Jamari Edwards, 20, was arrested Friday and charged in connection to the shooting and the three carjackings this month.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_107543542.jpg
Bears
Lesson learned? Bears still need preseason work
Matt Eberflus is debating whether to play his starters in the preseason finale against the Browns on Saturday. But as Matt Nagy discovered in 2019, with a developing offense, the more work at game-speed, the better.
By Mark Potash
 
Golfers play a round at Jackson Park Golf Course.
Letters to the Editor
Jackson Park golf course history should be promoted, not erased
1899 was the first decade during which golf was played in more than a handful of places in the United States. Few courses from that era survive, and those that have often little resemble what they were at the start.
By Letters to the Editor
 
DURANDURAN_082122_10.JPG
Music
Passionate Duran Duran set at United Center shows off the band’s breadth
Though older and maybe even wiser musicians, the British synth-pop veterans are still ready to host one epic dance party.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
merlin_107660602.jpg
News
Loyola Red Line plaza renamed for ‘world famous’ Sister Jean on her 103rd birthday
During a dedication Sunday, Sister Jean greeted fans, accepted gifts and hobnobbed with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “I just love being at Loyola,” she said.
By Mary Norkol
 