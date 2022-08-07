White Sox recall infielder Lenyn Sosa

ARLINGTON, Texas — The White Sox recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday morning and optioned lefty reliever Tanner Banks to Charlotte.

Sosa, 22, was with the Sox from June 23-27, going 1-for-12 with a double and two runs scored in four games. He has combined to hit .316/.367/.512 with 16 home runs over 85 games this season with Double-A Birmingham and Charlotte.

Banks, a 30-year-old rookie, is 1-0 with a 3.16 ERA in 29 appearances. Before the Sox traded for Jake Diekman Monday, Banks was the only lefty on the pitching staff.

The Sox will need infield help when shortstop Tim Anderson serves his suspension for making contact with umpire Nick Mahrley in a game against the Athletics on July 29. Anderson, who was also fined, has appealed and it’s not yet known when the suspension will be served.

It’s the third time in four seasons that Anderson has been suspended and the second time in less than a season for making contact with an umpire.

Anderson was penalized for his actions after he was ejected in a Sox loss to the Athletics. Anderson objected to a strike call on the first pitch of an at-bat, and the bill of Anderson’s helmet struck Mahrley’s cap.

The Sox complete a four-game series in Texas Sunday and have an off day Monday before a four-game series in Kansas City.

