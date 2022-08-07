The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 7, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox recall infielder Lenyn Sosa

Lefty Tanner Banks optioned to Charlotte

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox recall infielder Lenyn Sosa
Lenyn Sosa was recalled by the White Sox Sunday.

Lenyn Sosa fields a ground ball for the White Sox against the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 23, 2022. (Getty Images)

Getty

ARLINGTON, Texas — The White Sox recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday morning and optioned lefty reliever Tanner Banks to Charlotte.

Sosa, 22, was with the Sox from June 23-27, going 1-for-12 with a double and two runs scored in four games. He has combined to hit .316/.367/.512 with 16 home runs over 85 games this season with Double-A Birmingham and Charlotte.

Banks, a 30-year-old rookie, is 1-0 with a 3.16 ERA in 29 appearances. Before the Sox traded for Jake Diekman Monday, Banks was the only lefty on the pitching staff.

The Sox will need infield help when shortstop Tim Anderson serves his suspension for making contact with umpire Nick Mahrley in a game against the Athletics on July 29. Anderson, who was also fined, has appealed and it’s not yet known when the suspension will be served.

It’s the third time in four seasons that Anderson has been suspended and the second time in less than a season for making contact with an umpire.

Anderson was penalized for his actions after he was ejected in a Sox loss to the Athletics. Anderson objected to a strike call on the first pitch of an at-bat, and the bill of Anderson’s helmet struck Mahrley’s cap.

The Sox complete a four-game series in Texas Sunday and have an off day Monday before a four-game series in Kansas City.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Rangers knock out Michael Kopech early, rout White Sox
White Sox’ Jose Abreu ‘not putting limits’ on his future
Baseball trivia in search of a theme
Streaking Cease does it again for White Sox: 13 straight starts with 1 or fewer earned runs
Hendriks hopes ‘disappointing’ inactivity on deadline day ‘lights fire’ under White Sox
Johnny Cueto gives another 8 strong innings, but White Sox fall in road-trip opener
The Latest
Sky_vs_Wings_Michael_Reaves_Getty_Images__2_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
This year’s Sky team is in a different place closing out the regular season
Four games remain on the Sky’s regular season schedule, beginning with Sunday’s noon game against the third-ranked Connecticut Sun.
By Annie Costabile
 
Bears players block during training camp.
Bears
Bears close Sunday’s practice to fans
Thunderstorms are expected to hit Halas Hall.
By Patrick Finley
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Should I tell fellow alumni how their bullying, neglect hurt me?
Former victim writes a letter explaining absence from 35th class reunion, considers making it public.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall on June 22.
Other Views
Why hasn’t mayor made good on promise to create Department of Environment?
How is it possible to even begin to meet the city’s climate objectives without a dedicated Department of Environment to ensure that Chicago can even dream of being a leader on climate?
By Jane Ruby
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, August 7, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 