Sunday, September 18, 2022
White Sox belt three home runs in victory over Tigers

Sox take two of three games in Detroit

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
The Sox hit three homers Sunday.

Eloy Jimenez waves in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Detroit. (AP)

AP Photos

DETROIT — AJ Pollock, Andrew Vaughn and Eloy Jimenez homered, and Vince Velasquez pitched four innings of one-run ball as a last minute starter Sunday, lifting the White Sox to a 11-5 victory over the Tigers at Comerica Park.

The result gave the Sox (76-71), who were hoping for a sweep as they try desperately to close the gap on first place Cleveland in the AL Central, a series win after their 3-2 loss in 10 innings Friday.

The Guardians, who had won nine of their previous 10 games, were losing to the Twins late Sunday afternoon.

Each Sox homer had an exclamation point attached. Pollock hit a tying shot against Tigers starter Drew Hutchinson, Vaughn hit his first career grand slam against Foley and Jimenez launched a 450-foot blast against Garrett Hill.

The Sox are 27-5 when they hit two or more home runs and 12-2 when they hit three.

Jimenez also doubled and singled, and Yoan Moncada and Gavin Sheets each had two hits. Jimenez’ three-hit and seven total bases raised his hitting line to .355/427/.601 with 12 homers and 36 RBI since the All-Star break.

Johnny Cueto, scratched from his start Saturday due to illness, was unable to go Sunday as well, so the Sox turned to Vince Velasquez to start. After walking the first batter he faced and then giving up a home run to Willi Castro, Velasquez pitched in with a scoreless second, third and fourth innings.

The Sox are off Monday before a crucial series against the Guardians at home Tuesday through Thursday.

