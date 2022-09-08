White Sox manager Tony La Russa hopes to return next week: report

Manager Tony La Russa hopes to be back with the White Sox next week, according to a report by the New York Post.

La Russa “is going to be OK” after undergoing extensive medical tests, the Post reported, quoting friends of the Sox skipper.

There has been no official update from the White Sox.

As the Sox head to Oakland for a four-game series, a team spokesman said La Russa is still going through testing as prescribed by his personal doctors. La Russa, who managed the A’s from 1986-95, would like to attend former A’s ace Dave Stewart’s jersey retirement Sunday, but he needs clearance from his doctors to travel from Phoenix. The A’s set up the Stewart event for when La Russa and the Sox are in town.

In La Russa’s absence, with Miguel Cairo taking over as acting manager, veteran players have “really taken the charge as far as what we need to accomplish as a team, as far as being supportive to our staff,” pitcher Michael Kopech said.

