Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Daryl Boston, Jose Castro out as White Sox coaches

Assistant hitting coach Chris Johnson will be reassigned

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Yoan Moncada talks with first base coach Daryl Boston (right) during a game in 2017.

White Sox first base coach Daryl Boston (right) won’t return to the team in 2024.

Phil Long/AP

Hitting coach Jose Castro and first base coach Daryl Boston will not return to White Sox manager Pedro Grifol’s coaching staff in 2024, according to multiple sources.

Assistant hitting coach Chris Johnson, after one season following a promotion from the minor leagues, will be reassigned, sources said. The Sun-Times reported Sunday that assistant pitching coach Curt Hasler will also be reassigned.

Boston, 60, who also worked with outfielders, was a holdover from multiple staffs before Grifol, and the longest tenured Sox coach. He served 11 seasons as first base coach and 26 in the organization.

Boston was close with former executive vice president Ken Williams, who was fired in August. He was liked by players, and a popular figure in the clubhouse.

“Keeps it fun for the boys while holding them accountable,” a former Sox coach said of Boston.

Castro, 65, was the Braves assistant hitting coach before joining Grifol’s staff this season. Sox hitters were said to be split between multiple hitting voices on the staff. Major League Field Coordinator Mike Tosar also worked with hitters.

The Sox were last in on-base percentage, 29th in runs scored and 20th in homers in the majors this season.

Pitching coach Ethan Katz, 40, is a holdover from Tony La Russa’s staff, is expected to return for his fourth season with the Sox.

The White Sox had one of their worst seasons in history, finishing 61-101. Grifol is returning for his second year.

“When you talk about the staff you talk about people that have been here for a long, long time,” Grifol said Sunday. “Unfortunately, this is a game that’s predicated on wins and losses so obviously, every year this is a tough time of the year for staff.”

The Sox are expected to announce staff changes this week.

