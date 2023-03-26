White Sox’ Yoan Moncada exits Cactus League game with low back stiffness

GLENDALE, Ariz. — White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada exited the team’s Cactus League game against the Rockies with lower back stiffness, the team said.
Moncada left after two innings.
Moncada suffered an oblique strain the last week of spring training last season and did not play again until May. He batted .212/.273/.353 with 14 homers in 104 games, and came to camp determined to bounce back. At the World Baseball Classic, Moncada made the all-tournament team after batting .435 with a home run, four doubles, five RBI and four runs scored.
The Sox are finalizing their Opening Day roster with two games remaining against the Cubs Monday and Tuesday.
Opening Day is Thursday in Houston.
The Latest
Garcia has two years left on three-year, $16.5 million contract
Although Ford claims it has no intentions to carry through with the technology, the patent application shows how cars may one day lose their standing as the embodiment of American independence.
Toews, who hasn’t played since Jan. 28 due to symptoms of Long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, is in a race against time to return this season.
Durbin made the endorsement Sunday, with former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White at his side, at Athena Restaurant on Halsted Street in Greektown, feet away from the saganaki flames.
D-Day could also be unacceptable history, depending on which side you’re on.