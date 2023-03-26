White Sox’ Yoan Moncada exits Cactus League game with low back stiffness

GLENDALE, Ariz. — White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada exited the team’s Cactus League game against the Rockies with lower back stiffness, the team said.

Moncada left after two innings.

Moncada suffered an oblique strain the last week of spring training last season and did not play again until May. He batted .212/.273/.353 with 14 homers in 104 games, and came to camp determined to bounce back. At the World Baseball Classic, Moncada made the all-tournament team after batting .435 with a home run, four doubles, five RBI and four runs scored.

The Sox are finalizing their Opening Day roster with two games remaining against the Cubs Monday and Tuesday.

Opening Day is Thursday in Houston.