The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 30, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Dylan Cease dominant, Vaughn delivers in White Sox Opening Day victory over Astros

Andrew Vaughn’s two-run double breaks tie in ninth as Sox

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Dylan Cease dominant, Vaughn delivers in White Sox Opening Day victory over Astros
Dylan Cease retired 19 straight batters in one stretch Thursday. (Getty Images)

White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP)

AP Photos

HOUSTON — So much for the meaning of spring training.

Dylan Cease was back to his Cy Young caliber stuff in a 3-2 White Sox victory on Opening night.

After posting a 7.31 ERA in Arizona, Cease stymied the defending World Series champion Houston Astros with his most dominant performance since his near-no hitter against the Twins last September, retiring 19 straight batters after World Series MVP Jeremy Pena’s leadoff single Thursday. Cease struck out 10 batters and walked none before exiting with one out in the seventh inning of a scoreless game with his pitch count at 86.

Catcher Yasmani Grandal hit a tying homer in the eighth against Rafael Montero, and first baseman Andrew Vaughn’s two-run double in the ninth against Astros closer Ryan Pressly broke a 1-1 tie as the Sox won in Pedro Grifol’s managerial debut.

Touching 98 mph after usually topping out at 95 in Cactus League games, Cease threw his fastball for strikes and his slider and curve, too. He worked ahead in the count.

After striking out Alex Bregman, his 10th punchout of the night to tie Jack McDowell’s Sox Opening Day record of 10 in 1991, Cease hit Yordan Alvarez with a slider in the dirt, then gave up a single to left to former Sox Jose Abreu.

With lefty Michael Tucker coming up, Grifol went to lefty Aaron Bummer, who walked Kyle Tucker to load the bases. After striking out Yainer Diaz, Bummer bounced his first pitch to Jake Meyers off Grandal’s mitt, allowing Alvarez to score the go-ahead run.

Grandal tied it 1-1 against Rafael Montero with a 401-foot home run to right-center. That came two batters after Yoan Moncada tried stretching a two-out error by Abreu at first base into three bases, but was out for the first out of the inning. It was the kind of bad baserunning that plagued the Sox at times during their disappointing 81-81 season last year.

Cease was charged with one run on two hits in 6 13 innings. Of his 86 pitches, 62 were strikes.

Astros starter Framber Valdez, who finished fifth in Cy Young voting last season — Cease was second — pitched five scoreless innings before getting lifted by manager Dusty Baker at 85 pitches.

Valdez escaped a bases loaded, one out jam in the fifth. The Sox loaded the bases with one out in the seventh against Hector Neris but Andrew Vaughn and Eloy Jimenez, the 3-4 batters Grifol’s lineup, struck out.

Kendall Graveman pitched a scoreless eighth and Reynaldo Lopez, touching 100-mph, pitched the ninth for his first career save, but not before giving up a 440-foot homer to Alvarez to cut the Sox lead to 3-2.

Lopez got Abreu on a bouncer to third and Tucker to end the game, ending the Astros’ 10-game winning streak on Opening Day.

“It was an emotional day,” Grifol said before the game. “I got a bunch of text messages, a bunch of phone calls from people I love, people I care for, people that care for me. And I got a bunch of text messages and phone calls from people I haven’t spoken to in a long time. It just meant a lot. Never realize how many people you impact in life until they are calling you years later and just telling you thank you.

“It was an emotional day and it was an emotional morning. But now I’ve got to go work and flush it out, and we’ve got to go to work.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn is happily ‘back in the dirt’ despite huge shoes to fill at first base
‘Weird’ is the word: White Sox get first look at Jose Abreu in another uniform
With ‘extremely high’ expectations in 2023, White Sox quickly put to test
White Sox grant Leury Garcia unconditional release, make Opening Day roster official
White Sox TV producer Chris Withers anxiously awaits first broadcast with pitch timer
Cubs, White Sox TV broadcasting primer: There’s good news and bad
The Latest
Former President Donald Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing, is expected to surrender to authorities next week.
Nation/World
Donald Trump indicted; 1st former president to be charged with a crime
A grand jury in New York votes to charge the ex-president in a case involving payments made in the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims he had sex with a porn star. ‘He did not commit any crime,’ a Trump lawyer said.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago White Sox v Seattle Mariners
White Sox
White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn is happily ‘back in the dirt’ despite huge shoes to fill at first base
Living up to the Big 3 of Frank Thomas, Paul Konerko and Jose Abreu has been at the top of Vaughn’s to-do list — whether he puts it there or not — since the Sox drafted him third overall in 2019.
By Steve Greenberg
 
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INDICTMENT
Columnists
Trump’s defenders, including Rep. Mary Miller from Illinois, attack Manhattan DA Bragg
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., sitting on millions of dollars of campaign cash, used Trump’s indictment to raise more money for his already abundant congressional campaign fund.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Jose Abreu, former White Sox, has fun with former teammates before the season opener. (Getty Images)
White Sox
‘Weird’ is the word: White Sox get first look at Jose Abreu in another uniform
Abreu said he was up to emotional “challenge” of facing former team
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Marquez.jpeg
Michael Madigan
Key federal witness in ComEd bribery trial pays price on stand as defense grills him over his decision — and his personal life
With the eyes of his since-indicted former co-workers burning in the direction of Fidel Marquez, a defense attorney pointed their way and demanded of Marquez, “You didn’t choose to sit over there, did you?”
By Jon Seidel and Tina Sfondeles
 