Thursday, April 27, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Yoan Moncada dealing with disc issue

Third baseman Yoan Moncada won’t be ready for rehab assignment for at least another week

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada. (AP)

White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada goes through infield drills during spring training in Glendale, Ariz. (AP)

AP Photos

General manager Rick Hahn revealed that White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada has a protruding disc that’s impinging on a nerve in his low back. Until Thursday, the Sox were only saying Moncada, who hasn’t played since April 9, has been dealing with low back soreness.

Moncada’s activity has picked up in recent days and he is progressing, Hahn said, but he is not expected to go on a rehab stint until at least after the homestand that started against the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday and concludes next Thursday against the Twins.

The pain caused by the disc radiated into Moncada’s glutes. It’s possible Moncada would need surgery after the season, but the odds are in his favor against that.

“My understanding medically is that about 80 percent of them, they’re able to calm down naturally and then you go on with your life,” Hahn said. “And then about maybe two out of every 10, you have to have some sort of intervention in the offseason. It’s trending the right way right now.

“Hopefully he continues to progress over these seven or eight days and have an assignment soon after.”

On a more positive note, catcher Yasmani Grandal returned to the lineup two days after coming out of a game in Toronto with with manager Pedro Grifol called “a little spasm.”

“They were able to kind of crush that thing with some massaging and some stuff and he’s ready to go,” Grifol said.

Anderson, Alberto start rehab assignments

Shortstop Tim Anderson (left knee sprain) and infielder Hanser Alberto (left quad strain) worked out at Guaranteed Rate Field and left for Triple-A Charlotte to begin rehab assignments. Anderson is expected back for a series against the Twins that begins Tuesday.

Hendriks, Crochet also close

Closer Liam Hendriks, who is cancer free after undergoing treatment for Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, is expected in Chicago next week for a pre-rehab assignment that could begin next weekend.

And left-hander Garrett Crochet [Tommy John surger], who has been pitching in minor league games in Arizona, could start a rehab assignment this weekend as well.

Giolito returns

Lucas Giolito returned from the bereavement list and will start Friday against the Rays. Tanner Banks was optioned to Charlotte.

*Top shortstop prospect Colson Montgomery has not played since spring training due to a mid-back strain. There is no timeline for his return, Hahn said.

Judge dismisses former trainer’s claims against Sox

An Illinois Circuit Court Judge dismissed all of former White Sox trainer Brian Ball’s remaining claims against the Sox related to Ball’s termination in 2020, the Sox said in a statement Thursday.

In his February response to the club’s motion to dismiss, Ball voluntarily dismissed all claims against general manager Rick Hahn personally, as well as two of Ball’s original five claims against the club, the Sox said.

With the ruling, the Court dismissed the remaining three claims against the club, “thereby closing the matter unless there is an appeal of the court’s ruling.”

Ball, a 20-year employee of the White Sox and former head athletic trainer, filed a lawsuit last May against the Sox and Hahn, claiming he was unlawfully fired on Oct. 31, 2020, because of his sexual orientation, age and disability. He also claimed he was defamed by the team and suffered emotional distress.

