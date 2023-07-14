Pedro Grifol sticking with Anderson in 2 spot in White Sox lineup

ATLANTA — Tim Anderson went into the last 70 games following the All-Star break still battling the worst slump of his career. And manager Pedro Grifol went into still wholeheartedly backing the former batting champ and All-Star who was 2-for-23 in his previous five games and 11-for-88 over his last 22 games.

“I am,” Grifol said. “I trust him. I believe he’s going to turn this thing around and be the player he’s always been. Why not? We shouldn’t he be? He works his ass off. He’s out there early, took 45-50 minutes of batting practice. He thinks this game, he’s smart. Why wouldn’t he be able to get out of whatever is going on.”

Anderson is also coming up on the one-year anniversary Saturday of his last home run. He missed the last 55 games of last season with a tear in the middle finger of his x hand and missed three weeks in April and May with a knee sprain.

“It’s just a mechanical thing that, maybe he doesn’t feel right,” Grifol said. “He’s always hit. And he’s going to hit again.”

While it might make sense to let Anderson work things out in the bottom third of the lineup, Grifol doesn’t view it that way.

“There’s no need to take him out of that spot,” he said.

Rested rotation

The break and rotation setup coming out of the All-Star break allowed for Saturday starter Lance Lynn, Sunday starter Dylan Cease and Tuesday starter (at Mets) Lucas Giolito eight days rest each.

Michael Kopech, who was reinstated off the injured list Friday to start against the Braves, had 18 days off since his last start.

Clevinger update

Mike Clevinger, who hasn’t pitched since June 14 due to biceps inflammation, threw a bullpen over the break and will throw two simulated innings in the bullpen Saturday in Atlanta, probably 20 pitches the first and 15 in the second.

“Getting there,” Clevinger, who owns a 3.88 ERA in 12 starts.

Clevinger would like to avoid a rehab outing but the longer he’s out the less likely that will be. Clevinger said he’s made “a lot of progress” but Grifol said the progression depends on each step.

“Take it day by day,” Grifol said. “He clears that hurdle, we go to the next one. He’s moving along nicely. But we can’t run before we crawl.”

Moncada starts rehab assignment

Third baseman Yoan Moncada (back) started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte Friday. Moncada has played in 38 games, his last on June 13, and is batting .232/.279/.370.

A switch hitter, Moncada could need more than a week.

“Been out for a little bit,” Grifol said. “Don’t want to rush the process. We’ll see.”

Liam’s ESPY night

Liam Hendriks on his speech at the ESPY Awards Wednesday: “I’m happy with the final message, the one I really wanted to get across, and that’s reach out to people. That was something that got conveyed pretty well.”

Hendriks, a cancer survivor, accepted the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

The Sox closer has been on the IL since June 11 with elbow inflammation and won’t rush his return.

“It’s coming along,” Hendriks said. “There’s a semi quasi schedule out there doing that. It’s taking it day by day, making sure it comes back, responds well, and we’ll go from there.

“There’s always progress. It just needs to be bearable and that’s all I’m looking for right now.”