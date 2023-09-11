The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 11, 2023
White Sox

White Sox sending Oscar Colas to Charlotte

The club is expected to recall catcher Carlos Perez and pitcher Deivi Garcia.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox sending Oscar Colas to Charlotte
Oscar Colas of the White Sox.

The White Sox are optioning rookie right fielder Oscar Colas to Triple-A Charlotte.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The White Sox are optioning rookie right fielder Oscar Colas to Triple-A Charlotte and recalling catcher Carlos Perez, a source confirmed to the Sun-Times on Monday.

The Sox are also expected to recall right-hander Deivi Garcia from Charlotte. Garcia was claimed off waivers from the Yankees on Aug. 12, and has allowed two earned runs in nine innings covering seven appearances for Charlotte, with 17 strikeouts and six walks.

Colas, who won the right fielder’s job out of spring training despite no major league experience, has struggled with a .216/.257/.314 hitting line and .571 OPS in 75 games. He has five homers.

His difficulties in the outfield haven’t been ironed out as well in his second tour with the club this season. Colas was optioned to Charlotte on May 1 and returned July 4.

Perez would give the Sox three catchers to go with Korey Lee, a trade deadline acquisition who has received most of the playing time of late, and veteran Yasmani Grandal, who is in the final year of his four-year contract.

The Sox (55-88) have 19 games remaining.

