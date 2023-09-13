White Sox season one ‘I’ll never, ever forget,’ Mike Clevinger says

No one expected Mike Clevinger to be the White Sox’ best starting pitcher this season.

No one expected a lot of what transpired for the Sox in 2023.

“I’m pretty sure there’s going to be an E:60 this year about this team,” Clevinger told the Sun-Times Tuesday.

Clevinger, who took a 7-7 record and 3.64 ERA for a 56-89 team into his 21st start against the Royals Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, would be featured in the opening scenes. The news shortly before spring training that Clevinger was under investigation for domestic abuse against one of his children outraged the fan base, cast a pall over camp and submerged the Sox in a public relations mess.

Clevinger and since-fired general manager Rick Hahn, who signed the right-hander to a one-year, $12 million contract with a $12 million mutual option and a $4 million buyout for 2024, were the first Sox personnel to face media during camp in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 15. Major League Baseball concluded its investigation on March 5, saying Clevinger would not face discipline under its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, but the PR damage lingered.

That was just the beginning of Sox drama and challenges this season. Closer Liam Hendriks was recovering from cancer and then would need Tommy John surgery, the Sox got off to a horrible 7-21 start, had clubhouse issues that became public, an epic benches clearing brawl with struggling shortstop Tim Anderson in the lead and reeling role, a shooting in the stands at Guaranteed Rate Field, rumors of the team being moved and sold and firings of Hahn and executive vice president Ken Williams.

“It’s definitely a year I’ll never, ever forget, that’s for sure,” Clevinger said. “I mean, that’s for everyone in here.

“But there’s great people in this building, they’re always trying to do their best. Maybe having some new leadership, some new faces to mix things up can sort of right the ship.”

Clevinger was hoping to be claimed by a contender when the Sox placed him on waivers in late August, and he wants to pitch for a winner next season. He would be “more than open” to returning, “but they haven’t talked to me about anything yet,” he said.

“My main goal is to finish strong in these last four starts,” said Clevinger, who missed six weeks with biceps inflammation. “And [after that] my main goal, whether it’s here or somewhere else, is to pitch in the playoffs. I have some unfinished business after limping into the playoffs last year with the Padres hurt. Kind of got my [butt kicked]. I have some redemption I need in a playoff environment.”

The Sox never sniffed a playoff possibility this year.

“There’s a lot of things that can be cleaned up, things guys have already semi-addressed,” Clevinger said. “The way of going about your work, going about some of the negativity, about how a clubhouse can get during bad times, what winning teams do. But there’s going to be a lot of new faces around here.

“Some of the negativity started building, dividing the clubhouse a little bit. But lately it’s been a great time. We haven’t been playing the best baseball but it’s been a fun clubhouse. Maybe it’s because the pressure subsided, we’ve been eliminated, maybe that’s part of it. But it seems like we’re having a little more fun on the baseball field at times, whereas earlier in the year we were pressing pretty hard.”

Clevinger apologized to teammates during spring training for the attention his case with MLB brought to the team and acknowledged his mistake for breaking COVID protocols when he pitched for Cleveland in 2020. Those in the clubhouse say he has been a good teammate.

“Everyone gave me that respect and opportunity for them to get to know me, which I really appreciate,” Clevinger said.