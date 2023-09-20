Tim Anderson pushing toward finish of most difficult season

WASHINMGTON — Tim Anderson likes to say he’ll stop working when he’s dead.

Which is why the 30-year-old shortstop, as usual, was on the first bus from the team hotel and one of the earlier arrivals to Nationals Park Wednesday, even for a day game following a night game.

It’s been a tough year for Anderson, but he’s pushing — another thing he likes to say — to the end.

“It’s important to finish strong,” Anderson said. “That should be everybody’s goal. And find something that sticks to help you going into next year.”

Although still not hitting for much power, Anderson is finding his swing and putting points on a batting average that sat as low as .223 at the All-Star break, a stunning development for the 2019 American League batting champion who led both leagues with a .355 average. He is batting .294/.355/.365 in the second half and extended his hitting streak to 10 with a single in three at-bats and raising his average to .252.

“I feel like I’ve been taking some good swings and getting good at-bats,” said Anderson, who opened the series with his 19th career four-hit game Monday. “Being able to control the strike zone” is key, he said.

“It’s a feel, you’re just searching for a feel,” he said. “Once you get the feel, everything goes from there. That’s why you work in the cage, to find that feel you always have when it’s going good. Just trying to find it day in and day out.”

Credit Anderson for staying the course in what has been the worst season of his career, individually and from a team standpoint as well. The Sox’ 13-3 pounding from the 68-85 Nationals gave the Nats a series win and dropped the Sox to 58-95.

While not the most physical sport, baseball’s day to day grind that begins in mid-February in spring training is an edurance test of physical and mental strength. That’s why manager Pedro Grifol pulled Anderson and center fielder Luis Robert Jr., who has been nursing a sore rib, early in this rout.

“It’ll fry you for sure,” Anderson said. “The average person couldn’t do it, because you’re playing a game of failure. It’s a failing sport. You try to do good so you can stay around. And if you don’t, they kick you out. It’s like two lives, real life and the baseball life.”

Covering third during a rundown play in the first inning Wednesday, Anderson was charged with his 13th error when catcher Carlos Perez’ throw eluded his glove as CJ Abrams was scampering back to the bag, allowing Abrams to score.

Yoan Moncada, the Sox’ best defensive infielder, backed up on a ground ball in the second inning and was charged with an error as well. It was that kind of start on just another bad day for a team unsuccessfully trying to avoid 100 losses.

The Sox will have to finish 5-4 to do it, with series against the Red Sox, Diamondbacks and Padres remaining.

Whether these are Anderson’s last series in a Sox uniform remains to be seen. He has a club option for 2024 on his $25 million, six-year deal he signed before his arbitration years, and it’s not known if the Sox will pick it up with the intention of playing him or trading him or not pick it up at all.

“I only control what I can control,” Anderson said.

At the very least, Anderson finding a swing that can collect hits in bunches gives the Sox something to think about.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if you look up next year and all of a sudden he’s back to the Tim Anderson we’re accustomed to seeing,” general manager Chris Getz said.

“I feel strong. The body feels fine,” Anderson said. “Just trying to finish strong.”