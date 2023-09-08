Mike Clevinger outlasts Olson’s no-hit bid, Moncada homers again in White Sox win

DETROIT — Luis Robert broke up Reese Olson’s no-hit bid with a one-out double in the seventh, and Yoan Moncada homered for the third straight game two batters later to break a scoreless tie.

Mike Clevinger, meanwhile, was even better than Olson with seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball, helping the struggling Sox claim a 6-0 victory over the Tigers Friday at Comerica Park. The result gave the Sox consecutive wins for the first time since Aug. 26-27.

Clevinger (7-7, 3.64 ERA), the Sox’ best starter this season, struck out seven and walked none.

Moncada also singled in a four-run eighth inning to help the Sox break open a tight game. Eloy Jimenez knocked in a run with a single and Andrew Benintendi knocked in two with his 200th career double.

Moncada has reached base in 17 straight games.

Urena to start Saturday

Right-hander Jose Urena was in the Sox clubhouse Friday and will start Saturday against the Tigers. Urenas has pitched to a 3.38 ERA in four starts for Triple-A Charlotte.

Ureña, 31, who pitched for the Rockies in April after signing a minor league deal in the offseason, was released after five starts with a 9.82 ERA. He owns a 4.92 career ERA with four teams.

Andrus in the outfield?

Elvis Andrus, 35, is a free agent after the season and his recent offensive surge is suggesting his tank isn’t running on empty just yet.

He has played 1,944 games at shortstop, 51 at second base and three at third. And this week he began taking an outfielder’s glove out to batting practice.

“I’m going to start working in the outfield,” Andrus said.

“As long as you hit, right,” Andrus said. “But I still want to open myself other opportunities for ways to contribute in the future. Playing one position at my age is very hard, but if I can play multiple, it’s easier, you know?”

Colombian connection

Right-hander Luis Patino enjoys a close bond with former White Sox left-hander and fellow Colombian Jose Quintana.

“He’s like a father for me,” Patino, 23, said. “He was very happy when he heard about the trade. He told me people here will be fair and give me a fair chance. It’s an honor to continue that legacy he started with the White Sox and not just him but with [pregame instructor] Luis Sierra, he’s a fellow Colombian. His parents tutored me when I was a young player back in Colombia. It’s like family.”

This and that

Bryan Shaw pitched the ninth inning, making his 12th appearance in 20 games.

*Liam Hendriks was named the Sox’ nominee for rthe 2023 Roberto Clemente Award. Hendriks partnered with the Sox to raise nearly $129,000 for lymphoma research through the sale of “Close Out Cancer” research. Since joining the Sox, Hendriks and wife Kristi have donated more than $3 million to support families impacted by cancer.

*Grifol was inducted in the Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame as part of a nine-person class.



