The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 22, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

Former White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson agrees to 1-year deal with Marlins

The agreement is worth $5 million, according to ESPN.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Former White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson agrees to 1-year deal with Marlins
Former White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has signed with the Miami Marlins.

Former White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has signed with the Miami Marlins.

Paul Beaty/AP

MIAMI — Former White Sox shortstop and AL batting champion Tim Anderson has agreed to a one-year contact with the Miami Marlins, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The deal is pending a physical, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet announced. The agreement is worth $5 million, according to ESPN.

Anderson is Miami's first big free agent addition of the offseason. The two-time All-Star became a free agent in November after the White Sox declined a $14 million option, completing a $25 million, six-year contract.

Related

The 30-year-old Anderson had spent all eight of his major league seasons with the White Sox. After leading the major leagues with a .335 average in 2019, Anderson hit .245 last year, the second-lowest of his big league career ahead of only .240 average in 2018.

Anderson had just one home run and 25 RBIs over 123 games for Chicago in 2023. His RBIs matched his total in 2022, when he played in just 79 games because of injuries. He dealt with sprained left knee and right shoulder soreness this past season.

And Anderson brings a fiery temper to his new team.

In August, he and Cleveland’s José Ramírez threw punches that led to a benches-clearing brawl and suspensions. Anderson, who took a hit to the jaw in the fracas, had his penalty reduced from six to five games under a settlement with Major League Baseball.

He had kept his tag on Ramírez's back as he stood over and straddled him. Ramírez seemed irritated and, after getting up, he pointed his finger in Anderson's face and yelled. They then fought.

Anderson took off his glove and threw the first punch and then another that missed before Ramírez countered to the Chicago star's jaw, dazing him and knocking him on his rear end on the infield dirt.

In April 2019, he was suspended one game for a confrontation with Royals pitcher Brad Keller. Anderson flipped his bat after hitting a home run off Keller, then was hit on the buttocks by a Keller pitch in his next plate appearance. Keller was suspended for five games.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
New White Sox TV voice John Schriffen is ready for inevitable scrutiny
Johnson cracks door open to subsidizing White Sox stadium in South Loop
Prelander Berroa’s ‘electric’ stuff leaves impressions on White Sox
Astros’ Jose Abreu is way past White Sox saga and all about a ring: ‘I’m a person that doesn’t give up’
White Sox coach likes new ‘sure-handed’ middle-infield tandem
Marlins’ Jake Burger has made a new home — and hopes to welcome ex-White Sox teammate Tim Anderson soon
The Latest
A cellular phone tower
Consumer Affairs
Cellphone service out? Here’s what to do when your phone service has an outage
Customers of AT&T, the country’s largest wireless provider, are reporting widespread outages.
By Associated Press
 
Wendy Williams attends the world premiere of Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” in New York, in 2019.
Celebrities
Wendy Williams diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia
According to a People article, Williams now resides in an undisclosed care facility and her family cannot call her themselves and they do not know where she’s housed.
By USA TODAY
 
Consumer Affairs
Cellular outages from AT&T, Cricket Wireless reported nationwide
More than 58,000 AT&T customers were still without cellular service as of 11 a.m. Thursday in locations including Houston, Atlanta and Chicago, according to data from Downdetector.
By Associated Press
 
John Schriffen 1.jpg
Sports Media
New White Sox TV voice John Schriffen is ready for inevitable scrutiny
Schriffen will make his debut Friday, when he’ll call the Sox’ spring-training opener against the Cubs in Mesa, Arizona, on NBC Sports Chicago.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Homewood Flossmoor’s Bryce Heard (2) shoots the ball over Downers Grove North during the When Sides Collide Shootout at Benet.
High School Basketball
2024 Chicago Sun-Times high school basketball All-Area nominees
The full list of players nominated for All-City and All-Area honors.
By Michael O’Brien
 