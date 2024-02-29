White Sox’ Paul DeJong changes focus, settles in with fresh start

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Paul DeJong looked forward to a clean slate, a fresh environment and a new team when he signed with the White Sox for the affordable price of $1.75 million in November.

Two weeks into spring training, his first in Arizona after training in Florida with the Cardinals from 2017-23, DeJong is getting acclimated to the nuances of the desert air, to finding his way around, and getting what he wanted.

“Just having a place to start at the beginning of the year is nice, not having to jump in during the middle of the season,” De Jong, 30, said. “So far, so good. It’s an energetic group. We’ve all jelled a lot in this first week or so.”

“We have a lot of guys with a lot of experience from different organizations, putting our heads together on certain ways we want to handle business, the way we want to play on the field. The results have been -- maybe not in the scorebook always -- but our defense has been good and we’re taking really good at-bats. So far we’re right where we want to be.”

After a few years of trying to regain the fleeting offensive production he supplied in his first three seasons, including 2017 when he was second to unanimous selection Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers in National League Rookie of the Year voting, DeJong wants to be in a better place at the plate.

For him, that will start with a new mentality to his work after he said he lost himself overanalyzing video. That’s going to happen when you bat .197/.284/.390 and .157/.245/.286 in 2021 and 2022 as DeJong did after he averaged .251/.318/.467 with 25 homers, 27 doubles and 70 RBI in his first three seasons in St. Louis.

“You can really start micromanaging your body, and I just want to be an athlete out there,” he said.

On the physical side of hitting, DeJong said he feels “pretty good” right now.

“Just trying to get my fastball timing down, being able to be on time and drive the ball,” he said. “After that [as Opening Day gradually draws nearer] it starts to become about competition, winning games, winning situations, getting guys on and doing whatever the situation calls for.”

For now, it’s about his thought process, toning down his attack mode for a more balanced mindset.

“Just controlling my mental approach as far as my intent to go do damage,” he said. “Being so intent on hitting the ball and jumping at it can give me problems. So it’s a combination of being ready to hit but also letting the ball come to me.”

Perhaps hitting a home run against the Dodgers’ Michael Grove at Camelback Ranch Monday is an example.

“It was good to get one like that,” he said.

Hanging sliders get missed, fouled off or taken for a strikes, and DeJong, as he said, did what he had to do with that one. Consider it a small win in February.

“Just hit something hard to the outfield and it just went,” he said.

The Sox know they’ll get steady defense from DeJong. He also brings a calm, steady presence and character to the clubhouse.

“Consistency. Smart, smart guy on and off the field,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “Worker. Professional. There’s so many things I can use to describe Paul DeJong. Championship player. Great teammate. I could go on and on and on. I haven’t seen anything on that negative column and I don’t think I’m going to as far as his makeup and character.”

DeJong knows the highs and lows of the game. He played for three teams last season, traded from the to the Blue Jays at the deadline, only to released three weeks later. He signed with the Giants on Aug. 23, and was released less than a month after that. He batted just .207/.258/.355 (.612 OPS).

“The game will humble you quickly,” he said. “It’s a testament to the guys who’ve played it so long, how difficult that is and how intense you have to be mentally and physically to succeed. Really an eye opener, lessons for me to really dial in my game to where I want to be.”



