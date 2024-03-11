Michael Kopech struggles in third Cactus League start

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Michael Kopech struggled immediately in his third Cactus League start, giving up two home runs in the Sox' 7-2 loss to the Rockies.

The right-hander labored in his outing, allowing four runs, four hits and two walks. Kopech threw just two strikeouts, 32 strikes and 60 pitches over his 2 ⅓ innings.

"I didn’t have much command for my breaking stuff today and when I landed a couple, I ended up overemphasizing throwing them for strikes and left them kind of in the middle of the plate," Kopech said. "After that, started nibbling a little bit, put myself in a tough situation and had to grind out of it a little bit and didn’t do a great job of it."

Kopech said he's trying to find consistency with the breaking ball. The right-hander said he feels good physically, but acknowledged he hasn't pitched his best this spring. Though the club emphasizes throwing strikes, Kopech is trying to balance that and pitching his game.

"It’s just about knowing yourself and it’s something that’s been a conversation this camp," Kopech said. "I’m not necessarily going to be the guy who never walks anybody, so having a walk happen shouldn’t be the end of the world."

Offensive woes

The Sox are getting on base this spring, but they can’t capitalize once they’re on base. Sunday’s game against the Giants was another data point in that department. The club was 3-for-20 with runners in scoring position against the Giants, and 1-for-6 in Monday's loss to the Rockies.

“It’s not random anymore,” manager Pedro Grifol told reporters on Monday “We are aware of it. We were talking about it out there today. We have to understand where everybody is playing, what the situation is.”

Grifol said the team needs to remember how important it is to move guys over.

“From my view, we have to start putting the pedal to the metal when it comes to knowing how to win baseball games and how to put baseball games away,” Grifol said. We got to address this thing. It’s not random anymore. It happened more than a couple of days already.”

Garcia dealing

Sox pitcher Deivi Garcia has worked mostly in relief this spring, but he’s been productive. The right-hander has thrown five innings, striking out six and walking three. He gives the Sox another option out of the bullpen, which has been competitive throughout the spring.

“I want to keep working with the lefties, throw a couple of more changeups and fastball in,” Garcia said. I feel good. I can keep working as a reliever, long reliever, short, whatever. That’s going to help me out.”

Rockies 7, Sox 2

The Sox’ pitching staff struggled all day. The Sox (4-13-1) pitchers allowed 12 hits, seven walks and threw 14 strikeouts combined. The Rockies repeatedly jumped on balls for hard contact.

• Jake Woodford threw three innings, allowing five hits and two runs. Woodford also had six strikeouts.

• Outfielder Luis Robert Jr. and third baseman Yoan Moncada each had a hit,

• Shortstop Paul DeJong hit his second home run of the spring.

• Catcher Max Stassi drove in a run on a two-out RBI at the bottom of the fourth inning

On deck: Sox at Cincinnati, 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, Goodyear, Dylan Cease vs. Graham Ashcraft.

