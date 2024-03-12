As trade rumors intensify, Dylan Cease makes fourth start of spring for White Sox

GOODYEAR, Ariz. – With Dylan Cease trade rumors intensifying after weeks of quiet, the White Sox ace right-hander was set to make his fourth start of spring training against the Reds in Goodyear Tuesday night.

Cease, lined up to start against the Tigers on Opening Day March 28, is probably climbing on contending teams’ covet lists as that day approaches. Gerrit Cole’s arm concerns stepped up speculation that the Yankees might be prepared to sweeten an offer. Other teams would like to have Cease, who has two years of contract control remaining, as well.

“I don’t know,” manager Pedro Grifol said when asked if he expects Cease to be the Opening Day starter. “I mean, how am I supposed to know that? I don’t know what’s going to happen out there. I don’t know where other teams are, what their urgency is. I have no idea. I leave that to our major league scouts, our general manager, the front office. My focus is right here on this team.”

Lambert, Berroa to see doctors

White Sox reliever Jimmy Lambert’s right shoulder is still not right, which means the 29-year-old right-hander can be eliminated from the list of Opening Day bullpen. Prospect Prelander Berroa, who didn't finish his most recent outing Monday, has a sore shoulder and will be examined by doctors, too, Grifol said.

Lambert was sidelined on Feb. 29 after making one Cactus League appearances. He finished last season on the injured list and had surgery on his right ankle, then came to camp healthy, he said.

The Sox had said Lambert would be out 10-14 days but on Tuesday said he is experiencing lingering shoulder issues and will get a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache Thursday in Los Angeles.

Bullpen far from set

John Brebbia is trying to bet back from a mild calf strain to be ready for Opening Day, further muddling the bullpen picture. Veterans Jesse Chavez (18.00 ERA) and Bryan Shaw (24.92) are trying to prove they still belong at age 40 and 36, respectively. Touki Toussaint (59.40, 9.00 WHIP) is also having a hard time getting outs.

Right-hander Deivi Garcia (1.80 ERA) and lefties Tim Hill (0.00) and Tanner Banks (1.59) have been much better. Garrett Crochet and Michael Kopech are getting stretched out as starters but one could open the season in the bullpen. Jordan Leasure, who is not on the 40-man roster, hasn’t allowed a run in five appearances.

Mongtomery reassigned to minors

Top shortstop prospect Colson Montgomery, who is 2-for-17 in Cactus League games, was one of seven players sent out in the second round of cuts Monday.

Montgomery, infielder Tim Elko and catcher Carlos Perez were reassigned to minor league camp; outfielders Peyton Burdick and Zach DeLoach, left-hander Bailey Horn and right-hander Alex Speas were optioned to Triple-A Charlotte and third baseman Bryan Ramos was optioned to Double-A Birmingham.

Montgomery was not expected to make the Opening Day Roster.

“He’s obviously ultra talented,” Grifol said. “He does a lot of things right on the field. And all he’s got to do now is go play and understand that again, I try to stay in my world, which is the team. But one of the things I told him was that he’s always on the clock."