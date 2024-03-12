Funky lefty Tim Hill brings a new look, perspective to White Sox bullpen

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Tim Hill’s unorthodox delivery is actually natural as can be.

The White Sox’ new submarine-style left-handed reliever is not that guy who picked up a funky style somewhere along the path of a stalling career because conventional wasn’t working.

“I’ve thrown like that since I could throw a baseball,” Hill said. “Forever. I mean, forever.”

Forever is a long time. But Hill tossed a ball this way as a child.

“I can’t throw a baseball overhand,” he said.

Hill said his arm slot is actually major league average, but he needs to bend his torso – which feels natural to him – to throw a ball with force.

“My torso is bent, it’s just tilted like this,” he said, bending over at his side. “When I go to fire, throw a baseball hard, my torso bends. I found that out when they assessed it with the new equipment. I threw a bullpen basically naked. They hook you up to all this stuff and they told me ‘your arm slot is major league average.’ I’m like, ‘that’s crazy.’ ’’

When Hill was a kid, a clothesline with a towel was hung for him, intended to get him to throw overhand.

“I would always hit the towel,” he said. “My dad was like, ‘leave him alone. That’s how he wants to throw the ball.’ ’’

Father knows best.

In Hill’s case, a father who died of colon cancer when Hill was 17 and is sorely missed. Hill was diagnosed with colon cancer during spring training of 2015, nine years later. After having half of his colon removed, he went through eight months of chemotherapy.

“Kind of a crazy thing,” he said. “My dad dealing with the same thing and passing from it, it was tough for my mom and sisters.

“It makes you appreciate certain things and not take other things for granted.”

Yearly exams, bloodwork and colonoscopies show Hill, 33, to have a clean bill of health as he enters his seventh season in the majors.

A late bloomer drafted by the Royals at age 24 in the 32nd round out of Bacone College, the 6-4 Hill owns a 4.16 ERA with the Royals and Padres, with whom he had a subpar season in 2023 with a 1-4 in 48 relief appearances. He ranks sixth among left-handers with 320 games since 2018, including a career-high 78 with San Diego in 2021 when he finished second in the National League. Hill has limited lefties to a career .223/.302/.304 hitting line, in large part due to the horizontal movement on his pitches, fastballs included.

“It’s no fun facing him with that delivery,” Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi said.

“He’s funky,” said manager Pedro Grifol, who was with the Royals coaching staff for Hill’s first two seasons in the majors. “There’s not many guys like that around that throw from those angles. He’s relentless, he can pitch every day, or he can warm up quick. Always wants the ball.”

Hill, who signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal on Dec. 28, had taken the ball four times in Cactus League games entering Tuesday, recording four scoreless innings without a strikeout while allowing two hits and one walk.

“Pretty happy with the way the ball is coming out,” said Hill, who throws a four-seam fastball, sinker, slider and occasional cutter.

“This year I have been working on the slider, which has been my worst pitch. I got good feedback in the lives [batting practice].”

In the clubhouse, all is well, too.

“Great. So far so good,” Hill said. “Good group of guys in here, everyone gets along. Really feeling like the vibe and culture is coming from up top. It’s been a really good work environment. That has stood out to me.”



