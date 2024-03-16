Sneak peeks? Nastrini, Thorpe getting starts as White Sox rotation candidates

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Watch the White Sox Sunday and Monday for a peek at the future starting rotation.

Just how soon Nick Nastrini and Drew Thorpe start taking the ball every fifth day remains to be seen, but with less than two weeks remaining till Opening Day, both right-handers are in the competition for making the rotation out of camp.

Neither has pitched in the major leagues, but both have demonstrated the criteria Grifol laid out Saturday for rotation spots, Nastrini while pitching to a 1.29 ERA over three Cactus League appearances with the Sox and Thorpe making three scoreless appearances with the Padres.

Thorpe was the top prospect among three good ones landed in the Dylan Cease trade Thursday. Nastrini and reliever Jordan Leasure were acquired in the deadline trade with the Dodgers last summer.

“Poise, composure, pounding the strike zone, controlling the moment,” Grifol said. “We can go on and on. Following a game plan, slowing things down, fielding your position, controlling the running game. The pitch clock, you name it. Those are all the things we’re looking for. Because all these guys have the stuff. It’s about who’s prepared.”

Nastrini is slated for three or four innings while Thorpe is down for five.

Kopech efficient in relief

Michael Kopech threw 10 pitches in a perfect fourth inning, his first in relief since getting demoted from the starting rotation. He touched 100 mph, broke a bat and recorded two fly outs, one to the warning track.

“Coming in with a little more fire, I guess,” Kopech said. “But other than that it’s still get the guys out. It was coming out good.”

Closing remains a potential role for Kopech, who struggled as a starter last season.

“Just do my best and if that moves me to a vital role then that’s great,” Kopech said. “If not, then I keep fine-tuning everything I can to where I’m efficient out there. Today was pretty efficient and that’s the win I will take away from it.”

Keller’s live batting practice “encouraging”

Former Royals rotation stalwart Brad Keller “threw the ball really well” with movement, Grifol said.

“Great to see, pretty encouraging on my part to watch Keller,” Grifol said. “He’s back to form. Obviously it’s a process, it’s good to add him to the mix.

Keller, who had Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery, said his shoulder is healthy as he tracks toward a likely start to the season in Charlotte but potentially a return to the majors in April. He joined Sox camp on a minor league contract.

Lambert’s shoulder

Right-hander Jimmy Lambert will not need surgery on his shoulder, it was determined after a visit to Dr. Neal AlAttrache Thursday.

“There’s something there, but we have a plan going forward for the next month,” Lambert said.

This and that

Eloy Jimenez, who “was getting a little break” not playing three consecutive days, Grifol said, will be in the lineup Sunday.

• Grifol said the catching innings between Martin Maldonado and Max Stassi will be shared with Maldonado, 37, taking “a little more.”

• Right-hander Nicholas Padilla was reassigned to minor league camp.

• Outfielder Peyton Burdick, designated for assignment to create 40-man roster space after the Dylan Cease, was claimed off waivers by the Orioles.

Giants 11, Sox 7

Mariners 8, Sox 2



*Braden Shewmake, perhaps the top candidate to win a job as an extra infielder, hobbled back to the dugout in the middle of the fifth inning in Peoria. The Sox (8-15-1) saw their four-game win streak snapped.

*Jordan Leasure remained unscored on this spring in his quest to break camp with the team, potentially as a ninth inning option. Manager Pedro Grifol might not name a closer, though, saying leverage situations will dictate his bullpen use late in games. But Leasure’s “got what it takes. He throws strikes, he’s composed, he’s got a breaking ball, that demeanor.”

*Manager Pedro Grifol has till Tuesday to name an Opening Day starter, and will wait till “right around there” to do it. Erick Fedde and Michael Soroka are the top candidates.



On deck

Sox at Athletics, 3:05 p.m., Sunday, Mesa, Nick Nastrini vs. Alex Wood