Monday, March 18, 2024
Prospect Drew Thorpe shelled for eight runs in first White Sox appearance

It’s one to flush for right-hander acquired from Padres in Dylan Cease trade

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Drew Thorpe

After giving up six runs to the Cleveland Guardians, White Sox starting pitcher Drew Thorpe (96) reacts after the final out of the first inning Monday, March 18, 2024, in Glendale. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/AP Photos

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Drew Thorpe’s anticipated first appearance in a White Sox uniform since coming from the Padres as the top prospect in the Dylan Cease could not have gone worse.

“Just kind of try to flush it,” Thorpe, the 2023 Pitching Prospect of the Year, said Monday. “It’s baseball. S--- happens.”

There was plenty to flush for Thorpe, a low 90s velocity pitcher with the reputation for a superb changeup. He got walloped by a less-than full strength Guardians lineup for eight runs on 10 hits including three home runs while walking one and striking out two in 2 2/3 innings.

“You never want it to go that way,” he said “It happened. It’s over with. Just get to the next one.”

Location was the primary culprit, Thorpe said. He said he felt prepared and felt good going in and wouldn’t use the whirlwind that is being traded twice in three months (also from the Yankees in the Juan Soto deal) as a crutch.

“You have to try to take the positives from everything,” he said. “It’s pretty hard with that stat line, bad outing to look at positives.”

Thorpe, who had pitched seven scoreless innings in three Cactus League appearances for the Padres, was scheduled for five innings, so he built his pitch count in the bullpen.

Fedde, Brebbia no-hit Triple-A Guardians

On Camelback Ranch back fields, Erick Fedde (five-plus innings) and John Brebbia (one-plus) combined for seven innings of no-hit ball. Fedde is likely to follow Opening Day starter Garrett Crochet in the rotation, and Brebbia tested his right calf, which he strained Feb. 22.

Whether Brebbia will be ready for Opening Day is to be determined.

“I’ve had eight to 10 innings each camp [in the past],” Brebbia said, “so I know that’s enough to prepare for a season. I’ve never done four innings or anything like that. I don’t know how many I’ll get this time around.”

Brebbia has been throwing, though, and he “backed up a base, fielded a ground ball off the ground, all things that have been fine but it’s always nice to make sure they’re fine in a game,” he said.

“But I guess we’ll find out [how many spring innings I need],” he said.

“If I get shelled in my first few outings, it wasn’t enough.”

Shewmake "feeling better"

Braden Shewmake’s outlook on his recovery from a left ankle sprain is positive. The prognosis is 2-4 weeks but he hopes he can appear in “a game or two” before the end of spring training, which concludes next Monday.

“It’s getting better, getting a lot better,” Shewmake said. “Just trying to move it, move right along and move on it but not push it too far. I think we’re in a pretty good spot.”

Taking his position at shortstop in a game against the Mariners Saturday, Shewmake’s spike caught in the turf when he spun around to look over his shoulder.

“Rolled over and stepped on it,” Shewmake said. “One of those freak things, it happens. A little rehab and get back as soon as we can.”

Shewmake, Zach Remillard and Danny Mendick are competing for an Opening Day roster spot as the extra infielder.

Cannon re-assigned

Right-hander Jonathan Cannon was reassigned to minor league camp. Cannon, who could pitch in the big leagues this season, allowed one run over seven innings in three appearances, striking out eight without allowing a walk.

Guardians 8, Sox 5

After prospect Drew Thorpe got clobbered in his first start in a Sox uniform, the bullpen pieced together six scoreless innings, including one from prospect Jordan Leasure, who is 8-for-8 in scoreless appearances after a perfect inning. Deivi Garcia (1.04 ERA) solidified his hold on a bullpen spot with a perfect inning while Steven Wilson, Bryan Shaw (two strikeouts) and Jesse Chavez notched scoreless frames.

*Gavin Sheets (.333) had two singles, giving him 15 hits, second on the team to Eloy Jimenez (.372), who is 0-for-6 in the last two games. Andrew Vaughn (.311) had his fourth double.

*After an off day Tuesday, the Sox (8-16-2) hit the home stretch with six Cactus League games in five days to go, followed by a Monday game against their Triple-A Charlotte team preceding a flight to Chicago. Opening Day is Thursday.

“Going to ask these guys to crank it up a little bit and finish on a high note as individuals and as a team as we start putting this thing together,” Grifol said.

On deck

Off day Tuesday

