Frank Thomas’ greatness only strengthens over time, making him the top player in White Sox team history

Frank Thomas gets better with age.

Nearly 20 years after he played his final game for the White Sox in 2005, Thomas’ standing as the best player in team history and one of the best players in baseball history has only been enhanced.

Is it possible that with as much acclaim as Thomas received in his prime — including back-to-back MVP awards in 1994-95 — his production with the Sox was underappreciated? It could be, considering he did his best work in the heart of the “steroid era.”

In 13 seasons from 1991 to 2003, Thomas averaged hitting .309 with 32 home runs and 105 RBI. His .996 OPS ranks fifth in that span — behind Barry Bonds (1.116), Mark McGwire (1.043), Todd Helton (1.041) and Manny Ramirez (1.010).

Bonds, McGwire and Ramirez all have been linked to performance-enhancing drugs. And Helton’s résumé — while certainly legit — was enhanced by playing 1,141 games at Coors Field, where he had a 1.048 OPS (compared to .855 on the road).

Thomas was a clear choice for No. 1 when the Sun-Times ranked the top 50 Sox players in 2010. And he’s still on top today, with his combination of power, contact and plate discipline looking more and more like a rarity. Thomas is one of six players in baseball history who hit 500 or more home runs, hit .300 or better and had more walks than strikeouts (the others are Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth, Jimmy Foxx, Ted Williams and Mel Ott).

Thomas is one of seven players in the top 50 who played on the 2005 World Series champs — though he only played in 34 games because of injuries and missed the postseason. The others are Paul Konerko (No. 3), Mark Buehrle (No. 17), Jermaine Dye (No. 29), A.J. Pierzynski (No. 43), Bobby Jenks (No. 45) and Joe Crede (No. 50).

With the Sox winning just three World Series in their 123-year history in the Ameican League, rings matter. The list also includes eight players from the 1917 World Series winners — Eddie Collins (No. 4), “Shoeless” Joe Jackson (No. 7), Ed Cicotte (No. 14), Red Faber (No. 15), Buck Weaver (No. 21), Ray Schalk (No. 23), Lefty Williams (No. 30) and Happy Felsch (No. 32).

The 1906 World Series champs have four — Ed Walsh (No. 10), Doc White (No. 26), George Davis (No. 39) and Nick Altrock (No. 40).

1. FRANK THOMAS

1B/DH (1990-2005)

Hall of Fame: 2014

All-Star teams: 5

The “Big Hurt” still is the Sox’ all-time leader in home runs (448), RBI (1,465), runs scored (1,327), doubles (447), on-base percentage (.427) and slugging percentage (.568). Also 10th in batting average (.307). AL MVP in 1994 and 1995, second in 2000 to steroid user Jason Giambi and third in 1991 and 1997. In his first 10 full seasons, Thomas averaged .320, 33 HR, 115 RBI, a .439 OBP and .604 SLG. Played small but key role in 2005 before season-ending injury, with 11 HR, 21 RBI in 72 at-bats in 24-9 stretch that increased Sox’ lead from 3½ games to 10½ en route to their first World Series title in 88 years.

2. LUKE APPLING

SS (1930-50)

Hall of Fame: 1964

All-Star teams: 7

The Sox’ all-time leader in hits (2,749) and third in RBI (1,116) and runs scored (1,319), “Old Aches and Pains” was one of the best hitting shortstops in history. He ranks fifth among shortstops in career hits, second in batting average (.310) and ninth in RBI. Won the AL batting title in 1936, when he hit .388 (best ever for a shortstop) and had 128 RBI (most ever for a SS at the time). Won the batting title in 1943 (.328) and hit .300 or better in 13 of his 15 full seasons.

3. PAUL KONERKO

1B (1999-2014)

Hall of Fame:

Not out of the question

All-Star teams: 6

Acquired in a trade of disappointing prospects (from the Reds for Mike Cameron), Konerko became one of the most consistent power hitters in baseball and an invaluable leader in the clubhouse. He averaged 30 HR and 93 RBI with an .866 OPS in his first 13 full seasons (1999-2012) and ranks No. 2 in Sox history in home runs (432) and RBI (1,383). Konerko had impressive staying power — in his first seven seasons (ages 23-29), he averaged .283, 29 HR, 95 RBI with an .851 OPS. In his next seven seasons (ages 30-36), he averaged .287.

4. EDDIE COLLINS

2B (1915-26)

Hall of Fame: 1939

All-Star teams: N/A

Though more renowned for his days with Connie Mack’s Athletics from 1908 to ’14, Collins played more seasons (12) with the Sox, hitting .300 or better 10 times and winning two pennants and one World Series. Second behind Joe Jackson on Sox’ all-time list in career average (.331). Hit .344 or better five times. Hit .409 for 1917 World Series champs. Still the Sox’ all-time leader in steals (368) and sacrifice hits (341).

5. NELLIE FOX

2B (1950-63)

Hall of Fame: 1997

All-Star teams: 12

A mainstay at second base on the “Go-Go” Sox teams of the 1950s, Fox won the AL MVP award in 1959, when he was fourth in batting (.306), second in doubles (34), drove in 70 runs and won the Gold Glove to spark the Sox’ first pennant-winner since 1919. Hit .375 in the World Series. Singled off Sandy Koufax and scored the only run in a 1-0 win in Game 5 that kept Sox alive. Hit .300 or better six times, and his 2,470 hits rank second in team history. Struck out only once per 44 at-bats; he was the toughest to strike out in the American League in 11 years.

6. JOSE ABREU

1B (2014-22)

All-Star teams: 3

Signed with the Sox at 27 after 10 seasons in Cuba and made an instant impact as a dependable, consistent run producer, with five 30-HR, 100-RBI seasons. Ranks third in franchise history in home runs (243) and fifth in RBI (863). Had 100 or more RBI in six of his eight full seasons with the Sox. Averaged .292 with 27 HR and 95.9 RBI in his nine seasons — the most RBI, third-most HR and second-most hits (1,445) in the AL in that span. Won the AL MVP award in the abbreviated 2020 COVID-19 season, when he hit .317 with 19 HR and 60 RBI in 60 games.

7. “SHOELESS” JOE JACKSON

OF (1915-20)

Hall of Fame: Should be there

All-Star teams: N/A

Jackson hit .375 in five seasons with Cleveland before he was traded to the Sox in 1915. His .340 average with the Sox is a club record. He won two pennants and the 1917 World Series and was still in his prime, hitting .381 with 121 RBI and 20 triples in 1920, when he was banned from baseball for his part in the Black Sox scandal. Hit .375 (12-for-35) with three doubles and a home run in the tainted 1919 Series.

8. DICK ALLEN

1B (1972-74)

Hall of Fame: Eventually

All-Star teams: 3

The enigmatic Allen breathed life into a dormant franchise with an MVP season in 1972, when he led the AL with 37 HR and 113 RBI and was third in batting (.308, 10 points from the Triple Crown) as the Sox — 22½ games out in 1971 — led the AL West on Aug. 28 and weren’t eliminated until Sept. 28, with five games to go. In 1974, Allen hit .301 and led the AL with 32 HR and was seventh with 88 RBI despite missing final two weeks with acute disinterest. Allen’s .988 OPS in three seasons (.307, 85 HR, 242 RBI) was the best in baseball in that span.

9. LUIS APARICIO

SS (1956-62, 1968-70)

Hall of Fame: 1984

All-Star teams: 6

The premier slick-fielding, base-stealing shortstop of his era, “Little Looie” replaced fellow Venezuelan all-star Chico Carrasquel in 1956 and won five Gold Gloves and seven stolen-base titles in his first seven seasons. Won the AL Rookie of the Year Award in 1956 and was second in AL MVP voting in 1959 behind teammate Nellie Fox, as the Sox won their first pennant since 1919. Aparicio is second on Sox’ all-time list in stolen bases with 318. He returned to the Sox in 1968 and won two more Gold Gloves.

10. ED WALSH

P (1904-16)

Hall of Fame: 1946

All-Star teams: N/A

One of the first great spitball pitchers, Walsh’s success with the Sox — his 1.82 career ERA is the lowest in baseball history — popularized the trick pitch that was outlawed in 1920. He was 195-125 (.609) with a 1.81 ERA and a franchise-record 57 shutouts in 13 seasons — the third-most victories in franchise history. “Big Ed” was 2-0 in the Sox’ 1906 World Series upset of the Cubs. A noted iron man of the day, Walsh went 40-15 in 1908, when he appeared in 60 games, started 49, completed 42 and pitched 11 shutouts.

11. MINNIE MINOSO

OF (1951-57, 1960-61, 1964, 1976, 1980)

Hall of Fame: 2022

All-Star teams: 6

Acquired from the Indians early in the 1951 season, Minoso opened the doors for Latin players when he emerged as a star with the Sox — hitting .326 with a league-leading 341 stolen bases and finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting and fourth in MVP voting. In nine full seasons with the Sox, Minoso hit .300 or better six times, drove in 100 or more runs four times and led the AL in stolen bases and triples three times.

12. TED LYONS

P (1923-42, 1946)

Hall of Fame: 1955

All-Star teams: 1

The Sox’ all-time leader in victories (260-230) — especially notable considering the Sox finished in the bottom half of the eight-team AL 16 times in Lyons’ 21 seasons. Lyons finished in the top 10 in ERA 10 times and won the ERA title (2.10) in 1942 at age 41. In 1927, the Sox were 22-12 (.647) when Lyons started and 48-71 (.403) when he didn’t. He went 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA against the ’27 Yankees — the second-lowest ERA of any starter in the AL — holding Babe Ruth to a .261 average (6-for-23) with one of Ruth’s record 60 HR.

13. HAROLD BAINES

OF/1B (1980-89, 1996-97; 2000-01)

Hall of Fame: 2019

All-Star teams: 6

The first overall pick of the 1977 draft by Sox owner Bill Veeck, the soft-spoken Baines developed into a great clutch hitter who consistently produced with little fanfare. Hit .280 with 20 HR and 99 RBI for the 1983 AL West champions. From 1982 to ’87, Baines averaged .292 with 23 HR and 99 RBI. His 221 HR and 981 RBI both rank fourth in Sox history.

14. ED CICOTTE

P (1912-20)

Cicotte’s role in the Black Sox scandal overshadows his Hall of Fame-quality career. He was peaking at 35 in 1919 — 84-45 with a 1.95 ERA with the Sox from 1915 to ’19 — leading the Sox pennant-winning teams in 1917 (28-12, 1.53) and 1919 (29-7, 1.82). He was 21-10 with a 3.26 ERA when the scandal broke, and his career ended. A footnote: After giving up six runs in the notorious 1919 Series opener, Cicotte allowed one earned run in 18 innings in Games 4 and 7 — losing 2-0 and winning 4-1.

15. URBAN “RED” FABER

P (1914-33)

Hall of Fame: 1964

One of the last legal spitball pitchers in baseball, Faber was a four-time 20-game winner who led the AL in ERA in 1921 (25-15, 2.48) and 1922 (21-17, 2.48). His 254 wins, 483 starts and 273 complete games are second to Ted Lyons in franchise history. Faber won three games in the 1917 World Series, including Game 5 in relief and a complete game in Game 6 to clinch the Sox’ last World Series championship until 2005. Was unable to pitch in the 1919 Series after losing strength while serving in the Navy in World War I in 1918.

16. CARLTON FISK

C (1981-93)

Hall of Fame: 2000

All-Star teams: 4

A seven-time All-Star and World Series star in 11 seasons with the Red Sox, Fisk gave the post-Veeck era Sox a boost in legitimacy when he signed as a free agent in 1981. His 214 HR with the Sox are fifth on the team’s all-time list. His 762 RBI are eighth. Fisk was third in MVP voting in 1983 (.289, 26 HR, 86 RBI) and hit 37 HR with 107 RBI in 1985. Made the All-Star team at 43 in 1991 (.241, 18 HR, 74 RBI).

17. MARK BUEHRLE

P (2000-12)

All-Star teams: 4

A 38th-round draft pick in 1998, the unassuming Buehrle reached the majors at 21 in 2000 and quickly became an all-time Sox fan favorite for his consistency, efficiency and ability to confound batters with guile and command. Was 161-119 in 12 seasons — sixth on the Sox’ all-time wins list. Won three Gold Gloves. Pitched two no-hitters, including a perfect game. His only career save ended Game 3 of the 2005 World Series.

18. ROBIN VENTURA

3B (1989-98)

All-Star teams: 1

The best third baseman in Sox history was a five-time Gold Glove winner who hit 20-plus HR five times and had 90-plus RBI six times. Sox’ all-time leader among third basemen in hits (1,244), HR (171), RBI (741) and OPS (.805). In 1996, Ventura hit .287 with 35 HR and 105 RBI and won his fourth Gold Glove. From 1991 to ’98, his 680 RBI led all AL third basemen; his 166 HR were second. Hit a club-record 10 grand slams, including two in one game in 1995.

19. CHRIS SALE

P (2010-16)

All-Star teams: 5

Dominant lefty in a short-but-stellar career with the Sox. In five seasons as a full-time starter (2012-16), Sale was 70-47 with a 3.04 ERA and 1,133 strikeouts in 1,015⅔ innings — and finished sixth, fifth, third, fourth and fifth in Cy Young voting. Ranked first among AL pitchers in strikeouts in that span, tied for first in complete games (14) and was second in wins, ERA and WHIP (1.061).

20. MAGGLIO ORDONEZ

OF (1997-2004)

All-Star teams: 4

Dependable, clutch power-hitting outfielder is fifth on the Sox’ all-time list in OPS (.889). From 1999 to 2003, Ordonez averaged .312, 32 HR, 118 RBI and 40 doubles a season. In 2002 — the one year he did not make the All-Star team in that stretch — he hit .320 with 38 HR and 135 RBI. His 187 HR rank sixth in franchise history. Left via free agency in 2005.

21. BUCK WEAVER

SS/3B (1912-20)

Switch-hitter known for his grit, intensity and good nature, Weaver was in his prime when his career was cut short by the Black Sox scandal. In his final four seasons, Weaver hit .305, with 75 RBI in 1919 and 74 in 1920. Hit .333 (7-for-21) in the 1917 World Series. In the fateful 1919 World Series, Weaver hit .324 (11-for-34) with four doubles and a triple and had a 1.000 fielding percentage.

22. BILLY PIERCE

P (1949-61)

All-Star teams: 7

In 13 seasons with the Sox, the left-hander was 186-152 with a 3.19 ERA — the fourth-most victories in Sox history. Led the AL in ERA (1.97) in 1955. Finished fifth in MVP voting in 1956, when he went 20-9 with a 3.26 ERA and an AL-best 21 complete games.

23. RAY SCHALK

C (1912-28)

Hall of Fame: 1955

All-Star teams: N/A

One of the best defensive catchers in baseball history, “Cracker” Schalk caught a franchise-record 1,757 games for the Sox. One of two catchers on baseball’s “All-American” team in 1917, when his handling of the pitching staff was considered a key to the Sox’ World Series championship season. Stole 177 bases — ninth-most in Sox history. Schalk finished third in MVP voting in 1922, when he hit .281 with 60 RBI.

24. SHERM LOLLAR

C (1952-63)

All-Star teams: 6

A three-time Gold Glove winner, Lollar was ninth in AL MVP voting in 1959, when he hit .265 with 22 HR and 84 RBI on the Sox’ pennant-winning team. Threw out 47.5% of base-stealers (250 of 526) in his 12 seasons with the Sox. Led AL catchers in double plays three times.

25. WILBUR WOOD

P (1967-78)

All-Star teams: 3

Versatile knuckleballer who was a standout reliever and starter. His 52 saves in 1968-70 were the second-most in the AL. His 90 wins as a starter from 1971 to ’75 (90-69, 2.86 ERA) were the most in baseball. Third in Cy Young voting in 1971 (22-13, 1.91), second in 1972 (24-17, 2.51) and fifth in 1973 (24-20, 2.46).

26. DOC WHITE

P (1903-13)

Georgetown-educated dentist went 18-6 with a league-leading 1.52 ERA for the 1906 World Series champions, then went 27-13 with a 2.26 ERA in 1907. Pitched five consecutive shutouts in 1904 — a big-league record that stood until Don Drysdale threw six in a row in 1968. White’s 42 shutouts are the second-most in franchise history.

27. GARY PETERS

P (1959-69)

All-Star teams: 2

Standout left-hander was the AL Rookie of the Year in 1963 at 26, when he went 19-8 with a league-leading 2.33 ERA. Went 20-9 with a 2.50 ERA in 1964. Led the AL in ERA in 1966 (1.98). Often helped his own cause — Peters hit 15 HR with 71 RBI in his 11 seasons, including a 13th-inning walk-off homer as a pinch hitter against the Athletics in 1964.

28. BIBB FALK

OF (1920-31)

Left-handed hitter replaced Joe Jackson in left field and hit .315 in eight seasons — fifth-best on the Sox’ all-time list. Hit .352 in 1924 — third in the AL behind Babe Ruth (.378). From 1924 to ’27, Falk hit .330 with an average of 97 RBI, with a career-high 108 RBI in 1926.

29. JERMAINE DYE

OF (2005-09)

All-Star teams: 1

Signed as a free agent at 31 in 2005, Dye paid immediate dividends when he hit 31 HR with 86 RBI and was the MVP of the World Series, in which he hit .438 (7-for-16), including an eighth-inning single to drive in Willie Harris for a 1-0 victory in the Game 4 clincher. In five seasons, Dye averaged .278, 33 HR, 92 RBI — including .315, 44 HR and 120 RBI in 2006.

30. LEFTY WILLIAMS

P (1916-20)

The best left-hander in the AL in his prime, Williams was 81-44 with a 3.09 ERA in five seasons — 23-11, 2.64 in 1919 and 22-14, 3.91 in 1920 — before he was banned at age 27 for his role in the Black Sox scandal. Williams was 17-8 with a 2.97 ERA for the 1917 World Series winners.

31. JACK McDOWELL

P (1987-94)

All-Star teams: 3

A first-round draft pick (No. 5 overall) out of Stanford in 1987, “Black Jack” was 83-48 with a 3.47 ERA in a five-year span (1990-94) — winning the Cy Young Award in 1993 (22-10, 3.37, four shutouts) after finishing second to A’s closer Dennis Eckersley in 1992 (20-10, 3.18).

32. HAPPY FELSCH

CF (1915-20)

Though in the shadow of Joe Jackson, Felsch led the 1917 World Series champion Sox in average (.308), HR (six) and RBI (102). Had the best season of his six-year career at 28 in 1920 before being banned for his role in the Black Sox scandal — .338, 14 HR, 114 RBI, .923 OPS.

33. ZEKE BONURA

1B (1934-37)

Averaged 20 HR and 110 RBI in a brief four-year Sox career. Set a franchise rookie record with 27 HR in 1934 (broken by Ron Kittle’s 35 in 1983). Set a franchise record with 138 RBI in 1936 (broken by Albert Belle’s 152 in 1998). Tired of his annual holdouts, the Sox traded Bonura to the Senators in 1938.

34. HOYT WILHELM

P (1963-68)

Hall of Fame: 1985

Acquired from the Orioles in a trade for Luis Aparicio, the noted knuckleballer was 40 when he joined the Sox but had plenty left. Went 41-33 with a franchise-record 99 saves (still fifth on the Sox’ all-time list) and a 1.92 ERA. His 0.935 WHIP in 675⅔ career innings is still the best in franchise history.

35. JIM LANDIS

CF (1957-64)

All-Star teams: 1

Considered one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball history, Landis was a five-time Gold Glove winner who helped fuel the “Go-Go” Sox to the 1959 pennant with 26 doubles (10th in the AL), seven triples (third), 20 stolen bases (third) and 13 sacrifice hits (first).

36. JOHNNY MOSTIL

OF (1918; 1921-29)

A native Chicagoan who rated with Hall of Famer Tris Speaker as one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball, Mostil also hit .300 or better four times. In 1925, Mostil led the AL with 43 stolen bases (a franchise record for 17 years) and 135 runs scored (a franchise record that still stands). Runner-up for AL MVP in 1926, when he hit .299 and led the league in stolen bases (35).

37. JOEL HORLEN

P (1961-71)

All-Star teams: 1

The Cy Young runner-up to Jim Lonborg of the AL champion Red Sox in 1967 (19-7, league-leading 2.06 ERA), Horlen was aces down the stretch in pennant races in 1964 (4-1, 0.98 ERA in 73⅔ IP) and 1967 (5-1, 0.84 ERA in 64⅓ IP, including a no-hitter vs. the Tigers).

38. BILL MELTON

3B (1968-75)

“Beltin’ Bill” broke the Sox record for HR with 33 in 1970, then hit three HR in the final two games in 1971 to pass Reggie Jackson and win the AL HR title with 33 — the first Sox player to lead the league in home runs. Still ninth in franchise history with 154 HR. Hit three HR in a game against the Pilots in 1969.

39. GEORGE DAVIS

SS (1902; 1904-09)

Hall of Fame: 1998

A star in the 19th century, Davis’ 93 RBI with the Sox in 1902 were the most for an AL shortstop in the dead-ball era. In the 1906 World Series, Davis had three RBI and stole home in Game 5, and he had a double and three RBI in Game 6 to rally the “Hitless Wonders” to victories that clinched their upset of the Cubs.

40. NICK ALTROCK

P (1903-09)

Free-spirited left-hander went 62-39 with a 2.30 ERA for the Sox in 1904-06. He was 20-13 with a 2.06 ERA for the 1906 pennant winners — and set the tone for the upset of the Cubs in the World Series with a complete-game 2-1 victory in Game 1. His 1.4 walks per nine innings is the best in Sox history.

41. BOBBY THIGPEN

P (1986-93)

All-Star teams: 1

The Sox’ all-time leader in career saves (201), Thigpen broke the major-league single-season record with 57 (in 65 opportunities) in 1990 (broken by Angels closer Francisco Rodriguez in 2008 with 62), when he had a 1.83 ERA and finished fourth in Cy Young voting. From 1987 to 91, Thigpen’s 171 saves were second to Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley (185).

42. JIM THOME

1B (2006-09)

Hall of Fame: 2018

All-Star teams: 1

Veteran thumper from Bartonville Limestone made an immediate impact after signing with the Sox in 2006, hitting .288 with 42 HR and 109 RBI. Thome averaged 33 HR and 98 RBI in his three full seasons with he Sox. His .933 OPS in 529 games (1,770 at-bats) with the Sox is second behind Frank Thomas (.995) on the franchise’s all-time list.

43. A.J. PIERZYNSKI

C (2005-12)

All-Star teams: 1

A heady competitor/instigator who helped put the Sox over the top. In his first season with the Sox in 2005, the pitching staff ERA improved from 12th (4.91) to second (3.61) as the Sox won their first World Series in 88 years. Pierzynski hit .344 with three HR and 11 RBI in 12 postseason games. Broke Yogi Berra’s AL record for consecutive errorless chances (962) in 2005-06.

44. OZZIE GUILLEN

SS (1985-97)

All-Star teams: 3

A slick-fielding mainstay at shortstop in the mold of fellow Venezuelans Chico Carrasquel and Luis Aparicio, Guillen’s 1,608 hits rank seventh in franchise history. His 1,743 games rank sixth. Won the AL Rookie of the Year award in 1985. Gold Glove in 1990. Hit a career-high .288 in 1994. Stole 36 bases in 1989. Homered off Nolan Ryan in 1991.

45. BOBBY JENKS

P (2005-10)

All-Star teams: 2

Called up from the minors in July 2005 because of closer Dustin Hermanson’s back injury, the 6-3, 270-pound Jenks eventually stepped into the closer’s role and had four saves (in five opportunities) in the postseason, including the Game 4 clincher in the World Series. Jenks had 41 saves in 2006 and 40 in 2007. His 173 saves in five-plus seasons are second on the Sox’ all-time list behind Bobby Thigpen’s 201.

46. CHICO CARRASQUEL

SS (1950-55)

All-Star teams: 4

Acquired from the Dodgers by GM Frank Lane to replace eventual Hall of Famer Luke Appling, Carrasquel was a superb defensive shortstop who hit .282 as a rookie in 1950 and became the first Latin player in the All-Star Game in 1951. Carrasquel made the All-Star team in four of five seasons with the Sox before he was traded to the Indians to make way for Luis Aparicio.

47. LaMARR HOYT

P (1979-84)

An under-the-radar prospect who developed into a workhorse, Hoyt was 61-31 with a 3.75 ERA in four seasons, blossoming into a star in 1983, when he went 24-10 and won the Cy Young Award. Hoyt was on a roll — 12-0 with a 2.18 ERA in his previous 13 starts, including a dominant performance in Game 1 of the ALCS — when Tito Landrum’s 10th-inning home run helped the Orioles clinch the series in Game 4 and prevented the red-hot Hoyt from getting another start in Game 5.

48. EARLY WYNN

P (1958-62)

Hall of Fame: 1972

All-Star teams: 3

Wynn spent most of his Hall of Fame career with the Indians (164-102) but earned a niche in Sox history when he won the Cy Young Award (22-10, 3.17) at 39 to lead the Sox to their first pennant since 1919. Pitched seven shutout innings in the Sox’ 11-0 victory over the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series at Comiskey Park.

49. ROBERTO HERNANDEZ

P (1991-97)

All-Star teams: 1

Emerged as a replacement for Bobby Thigpen in 1992 and blossomed into one of the best closers in baseball with 38 saves and a 2.29 ERA for the Sox’ 1993 AL West champions under Gene Lamont. From 1992 to ’97, Hernandez had 161 saves — third-most in franchise history — when he was traded to the Giants in the “White Flag” trade on July 31, 1997.

50. JOE CREDE

3B (2000-08)

All-Star teams: 1

An outstanding defensive third baseman who developed into a clutch power hitter. The unassuming Crede hit .289 (13-for-45) with four HR and 11 RBI in 12 games in the 2005 postseason as the Sox won their first World Series since 1917. Five of his six grand slams with the Sox came when the Sox were tied or trailing. Crede hit seven walk-off home runs. He hit .283 with 30 HR and 94 RBI in 2006.