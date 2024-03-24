GM Chris Getz likes what he sees from White Sox; manager Pedro Grifol says see for yourself

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Pedro Grifol said he has no message to White Sox fans.

See for yourself, Grifol said Sunday before the Sox’ last Cactus League game of the spring.

Four days before the Tigers come to Guaranteed Rate Field for Opening Day, Grifol knows expectations aren’t high for a rebuilding team coming off 101 losses. Grifol believes the Sox will be better, with a different culture and greater emphasis on defense.

We’ll have to see for ourselves.

"I don’t have a message to fans," Grifol said. "I don’t think they want one. They want to see us go out and play. And I say that because if I'm a fan, I don’t want to hear it. I want to see it."

General manager Chris Getz likes what he’s seen this spring from a completely revamped starting rotation. Garrett Crochet (2.13 ERA), Michael Soroka (1.38), Erick Fedde (3.86), Chris Flexen (2.00) and Nick Nastrini (3.77) all put up good numbers.

Fedde, who starts the third game of the season against the Tigers Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, tossed five innings of one-run ball against the Rockies Sunday.

He gave up one run on two hits and a walk while striking out four and induced six ground-ball outs, which is his forte.

“I feel like we are in a good position on the pitching front,” Getz said.

And a bullpen with Michael Kopech, Jordan Leasure, John Brebbia, Steven Wilson, Deivi Garcia and lefty Tim Hill on the back end doesn’t look awful with Kopech excelling since he moved there three outings ago and Leasure – who is expected to make the team – displaying quality back-end stuff.

“I feel very encouraged with the bullpen as well,” Getz said. “Everyone who has watched [Kopech’s] transition has seen him more comfortable. We’ve seen a rise in his velocity [he hit 101 mph in his third straight scoreless appearances) and just how he’s attacking. I feel like he’s in a good spot."

Shortly after Getz spoke, though, Leasure, Brebbia and Garcia all took some lumps against the Rockies.

“Our pitching as a whole is really improved," Getz said. "We are in a solid position to go into the year.”

Getz also noted better defense up the middle and a better overall baseball IQ.

“We’re going to reap the rewards as the season goes on,” he said.

Okay, it’s the general manager entering his first full season on the job talking, and optimism is as common as clouds and 40-degree temperatures on Opening Day. Let’s see how it plays out Thursday and beyond.

The Sox have one day left in camp. They’ll play their Triple-A Charlotte squad in a 10 a.m. scrum that might not go longer than six innings. Soroka is scheduled for five while one-time Royals ace Brad Keller is slated for two pitching for the Knights.

The Sox know what the Opening Day roster will be but might wait till Thursday morning to make it official. Trades, perhaps minor, are possible to create space on the 40-man roster.

“Teams are still trying to fill needs,” Getz said. “We continue to have conversations with other clubs, too. Everyone is trying to put their best foot forward to start the season. Our door is always open to look at ways to improve but we are getting much much closer.”

“I feel like we’re in a good spot,” Grifol said. “We’re already done or close to done, and what I mean by close is you never know what can happen by Opening Day. We feel pretty good about our camp and the roster going to Chicago.”

And how do you feel, Sox fan?

Just wait a few days, and see for yourself.