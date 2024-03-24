Kevin Pillar to re-sign with White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two days after he was released by the White Sox, outfielder Kevin Pillar is signing a new deal to return to the club for the final two days of spring training, sources told the Sun-Times Sunday.

Pillar batted .250/.306/.386 in 44 at-bats this spring. After he was let go, manager Pedro Grifol indicated Pillar was in play to be with the club, and that is coming to fruition.

Pillar signed a minor league deal during the offseason that would have paid him $3 million if he made the Opening Day roster. The terms of Pillar's new agreement were not immediately known.

The Sox' starting outfield is Andrew Benentendi in left field, Luis Robert in center and Dominic Fletcher in right, although Grifol might be inclined to start a right-handed hitter against Tigers lefty Tarik Skubal on Opening Day Thursday.

Pillar was Atlanta's fourth outfielder last season, his 11th in the majors. He batted .228/.248/.416 with nine home runs, 10 doubles and four stolen bases in 206 plate appearances. A former Gold Glove finalist in center field, Pillar is a career .257/.294./.409 hitter.