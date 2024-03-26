White Sox have Opening Day starter, but will they have an ace?

The White Sox have a history of bona fide aces on their pitching staffs.

Chris Sale was the most recent one for an extended period, from 2013-16, missing an Opening Day start in that stretch only because of a foot injury. In the pre-Sale era, Mark Buehrle started nine of 10 openers between 2002-11. Jack McDowell started four in a row in the early 1990s, knuckleballer Wilbur Wood started five in the 70s and the Gary Peters, Tommy John, Joel Horlen triad shared seven from 1964-71. Billy Pierce started five openers during an under-the-radar Sox heyday in the 1950s.

Fast forward to a 2024 Sox team that was left without an ace when Dylan Cease, who held the title for all of two seasons but with big money coming his way after two more seasons, got shipped out of town as part of the Sox’ latest rebuild.

When manager Pedro Grifol named Garrett Crochet to be the Opening Day starter in a choice that surprised just about everyone, he sent historians searching for the last time a pitcher who had never started a game would start an opener. Crochet will be the ninth pitcher in the last 100 years and the third since 1981 to do it.

The nod to Crochet was a tip of the cap to his pedigree as a 2020 first-round draft choice and his top-of-the rotation stuff that was on display during spring training. It also – wince -- reminded fans recovering from a 101 loss season that there was no other obvious choice on a completely new rotation. Coming off elbow and shoulder issues in recent seasons, Crochet is building stamina and might last or four innings Thursday, depending on his pitch count.

Crochet beat out Michael Soroka, a 2019 All-Star and the Braves Opening Day starter in 2020, and fellow right-hander Erick Fedde, the Korean Baseball Organization’s Most Valuable Player last season, for the honor. Soroka has appeared in only 10 games since 2019 because of two Achilles ruptures and Fedde wasn’t able to establish himself as good while making 88 starts for the Nationals from 2017-22.

Say hello to the Sox' new "big three." Well, Crochet does stand 6-6, Soroka is 6-5 and Fedde 6-4.

Soroka will get the second game of the season Saturday after Crochet faces the Tigers on Thursday afternoon and Fedde will start on Easter Sunday. Chris Flexen, who came cheap at a cost of $1.75 million in the offseason after posting a 6.86 ERA between the Mariners and Rockies, is expected to start against the Braves Monday.

All three had good springs.

“I’m ready. I’m ready,” Soroka said after posting a 1.38 ERA in four Cactus League starts and tuning up with five good innings against a Triple-A Charlotte squad Monday before the team jumped on its charter for Chicago.

“I’ve never actually broken with a team out of spring training. I did it out of the summer camp in ’20. Obviously would have that year had it not been for COVID. This is special and it's a good feeling so I’m very lucky to be here.”

“There’s going to be some excitement, some nerves,” Fedde said. “I’m ready to get this thing going.”

“I’m excited,” said Flexen, who pitched to a 3.61 ERA in 31 starts for the Mariners in 2021 and owned a 3.73 ERA in 22 starts and 11 relief appearances in 2022. “I’m looking forward to competing with these guys. A lot of people have written us off as far as expectations. Hopefully we bust all of that.”

NOTES: With Friday’s off day, a fifth starter – possibly Nick Nastrini who would make his major league debut – won’t be needed till the sixth game, allowing the Sox to have nine relievers for their first five games.

*Utility infielder Braden Shewmake will be on the Opening Day roster, according to a source. The roster will be announced Wednesday or Thursday.

*Right-hander Touki Toussaint, who was designated for assignment Monday, cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte.

*The Sox and Tigers will hold workouts at Guaranteed Rate Field Wednesday.