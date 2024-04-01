White Sox, Braves delayed by rain

The White Sox and Braves were delayed by rain during the eighth inning of their game Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Braves led the Sox 6-0.
Rain began falling in the sixth inning and was played in rainy, windy conditions after that.
The Sox are trying to avoid falling to 0-4 after they were swept by the Tigers in their season opening series over the weekend.
The Sox, who were being out-hit 10-3, had their last 15 batters retired after Yoan Moncada's leadoff double against Braves starter Charlie Morton in the third inning.
Gavin Sheets was the White Sox’ designated hitter Monday against the Braves.
