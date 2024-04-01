The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 1, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox, Braves delayed by rain

Game delayed in eighth inning with Braves leading 6-0

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Rain falls on Guaranteed Rate Field.

Rain falls on Guaranteed Rate Field during a rain delay Monday. The Braves led the Sox 6-0.

Daryl Van Schouwen/Sun-Times

The White Sox and Braves were delayed by rain during the eighth inning of their game Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Braves led the Sox 6-0.

Rain began falling in the sixth inning and was played in rainy, windy conditions after that.

The Sox are trying to avoid falling to 0-4 after they were swept by the Tigers in their season opening series over the weekend.

The Sox, who were being out-hit 10-3, had their last 15 batters retired after Yoan Moncada's leadoff double against Braves starter Charlie Morton in the third inning.

