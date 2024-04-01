White Sox sign starting pitcher Mike Clevinger

Free agent right-hander Mike Clevinger, who was arguably the White Sox best starting pitcher last season, is returning to the team on a one-year contract, a source confirmed to the Sun-Times Monday.

Clevinger was 9-0 with a 3.77 ERA in 27 starts for the Sox last season. His 3.3 wins above replacement per Baseball Reference was second on the team to center fielder Luis Robert Jr.

But he remained unsigned throughout the offseason, until the Sox struck a deal on Monday.

The Sox starting rotation consists of Garrett Crochet, Michael Soroka, Erick Fedde, Chris Flexen and probably Nick Nastrini, who was not on the Opening Day roster and has not pitched in the majors.

Crochet is in his first season as a starter and will have his innings monitored.

The Sox also have right-hander Brad Keller waiting in the wings to join the team in April as he works his way back from shoulder surgery last year.

Clevinger became a free agent this winter after declining his part of a $12 million mutual option with the Sox for this season.

(This story will be updated.)

