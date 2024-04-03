The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox-Braves game postponed due to weather

Officials called the game Wednesday due to rain and snow. It will be played June 27 instead.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
The White Sox’ scheduled game against the Braves Wednesday afternoon has been postponed due to rain, snow and a forecast of inclement weather.

The game will be made up on June 27 at 3:10 p.m.

Fans with tickets, parking and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes to today’s game can attend the makeup game on June 27.

With temperatures in the 30s and light rain and intermittent mix of snow, the likelihood of getting the final game of a three-game series seemed slim since early Wednesday morning. But Major League Baseball remained hopeful the interleague game could be played.

The Braves won the series opener 9-0 on Monday afternoon. The Sox won their first game of the season Tuesday night by a 3-2 score behind Garrett Crochet’s first major league win as a starter, Michael Kopech’s first career save, and a home run by Paul DeJong.

The Sox were going to start right-hander Dominic Leone in a bullpen game Wednesday.

The Sox open their first road trip Thursday in Kansas City, where they play four games against the Royals before going to Cleveland for three games early next week.

Michael Soroka, Erick Fedde, Chris Flexen and Crochet are the scheduled Sox starters, in order, in Kansas City. Seth Lugo, Brady Singer, Michael Wacha and Alec Marsh are the Royals starters, in order.

