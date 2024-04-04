The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 4, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox make Mike Clevinger signing official

The right-hander returns after making 24 starts for Chicago in 2023.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox make Mike Clevinger signing official
The White Sox have officially signed starting pitcher Mike Clevinger.

The White Sox have officially signed starting pitcher Mike Clevinger.

Gene J. Puskar/AP

The White Sox announced a one-year, $3-million contract with right-hander Mike Clevinger Thursday, and optioned him to the Arizona Complex League as he prepares to get ready to join the starting rotation.

To make room on the 40-man roster, infielder José Rodríguez was designated for assignment.

Clevinger, 33, went 9-9 with a 3.77 ERA with 110 strikeouts and two complete games over 24 starts and 131 1/3 innings with the Sox last season after agreeing to terms on a one-year deal on Dec. 4, 2022.

He led White Sox starters in wins and ERA. His 24 starts were his most since 2018 with Cleveland, when he made 32.

Clevinger is 60-39 with a 3.45 ERA in 152 games (128 starts) over eight seasons in the major leagues with Cleveland (2016-20), San Diego (2020-22) and the Sox (2023).

Rodríguez, 22, combined to hit .262/.292/.437 with 21 home runs and 62 RBI in 106 games last season with Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte.

Clevinger’s deal was first reported Tuesday.

The Sox' 40-man roster remains at 40.

Related

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox’ Gavin Sheets blocks out outside noise, chooses his battles
Eloy Jimenez could play this weekend for White Sox vs. Royals
Braves-White Sox postponed because of weather
Garrett Crochet superb again as White Sox top Braves for first victory
The case of the missing White Sox first-base coach: Manager Pedro Grifol explains what happened
White Sox already digging in against another awful start
The Latest
Rome Odnuze
Bears
NFL mock draft: Predicting Bears’ picks at No. 1 and No. 9
The Bears are zeroing on what they want to do in the draft.
By Patrick Finley
 
The Oakland Athletics take batting practice before opening day baseball game at the Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, March 28, 2024.
MLB
Athletics will play in minor-league park near Sacramento for three seasons
The A’s announced the decision to play at the home of the Sacramento River Cats from 2025-27 with an option for 2028 on Thursday after being unable to reach an agreement to extend their lease in Oakland during that time.
By Associated Press
 
Eaton DC human/progress festival
Music
Chicago’s 2024 House Music Festival and Conference to celebrate genre’s 40th anniversary
Tony Touch, ANANÉ, Ash Lauryn and Karizma are scheduled to headline the Millennium Park concert lineup for the four-day festival. Also announced is the inaugural House Music Parade.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Illinois v Villanova
College Sports
Illinois beats Villanova 71-57 for inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament title
Makira Cook rebounded from first-half foul trouble by scoring 22 of her 27 points in the second half.
By Associated Press
 
walleyesunlimitedswapmeetRonWozny.png
Outdoors
Walleyes Unlimited’s swap meet and Fly Fishing Film Tour lead Go & Show
Fishing covers a big tent covering many activities.
By Dale Bowman
 