White Sox make Mike Clevinger signing official

The White Sox announced a one-year, $3-million contract with right-hander Mike Clevinger Thursday, and optioned him to the Arizona Complex League as he prepares to get ready to join the starting rotation.

To make room on the 40-man roster, infielder José Rodríguez was designated for assignment.

Clevinger, 33, went 9-9 with a 3.77 ERA with 110 strikeouts and two complete games over 24 starts and 131 1/3 innings with the Sox last season after agreeing to terms on a one-year deal on Dec. 4, 2022.

He led White Sox starters in wins and ERA. His 24 starts were his most since 2018 with Cleveland, when he made 32.

Clevinger is 60-39 with a 3.45 ERA in 152 games (128 starts) over eight seasons in the major leagues with Cleveland (2016-20), San Diego (2020-22) and the Sox (2023).

Rodríguez, 22, combined to hit .262/.292/.437 with 21 home runs and 62 RBI in 106 games last season with Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte.

Clevinger’s deal was first reported Tuesday.

The Sox' 40-man roster remains at 40.