The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 4, 2024
White Sox Sports

White Sox trounced by Royals, fall to 1-5

Eight-run seventh dooms Sox in first road game of season

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox trounced by Royals, fall to 1-5
Chicago White Sox v Kansas City Royals

Gavin Sheets of the White Sox is tagged out at home plate by Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 4, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images)

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The White Sox have been beaten by one run three times and by nine on two occasions.

Six games into the season, charting the ways they lose has become the way to watch.

Thursday’s 10-1 thrashing from the Royals at Kauffman Stadium was the latest rout. It was a tidy 2-1 game after Michael Soroka pitched six innings of two-run ball, allowing six hits and no walks while striking out two, but an eight-run calamity against relievers Deivi Garcia and Dominic Leone in the seventh inning made a mess of it.

Three walks, an error by shortstop Braden Shewmake on a routine ground ball and homer by MJ Melendez against Leone were the lowlights.

Gavin Sheets, at DH for the Sox in place of injured Eloy Jimenez doubled and walked three times. He has reached base seven straight times.

Sheets was also thrown out easily at home by right fielder Hunter Renfroe trying to score on Shewmake's short fly ball, a decision that smacke of the Sox' inability to score runs. It was 2-1 at the time.

Seth Lugo (1-0) gave up one run in 6 2/3 innings for the Royals (3-4), whose starters entered with a 1.45 ERA.

Frustration for Jimenez


Sure, fans are frustrated by Jimenez’ recurring injury problems since the start of his career, the latest an adductor strain suffered while running out a ground ball Sunday.

Jimenez is right there with them.

"It is frustrating, you know?” Jimenez said after taking batting practice Thursday. “Right now it's just, move the page and keep going. Things are going to happen. Sometimes I want to go home but I don't want to give up like that. I'm going to keep working. I'm going to be here for my team."

It’s as dejected as Jimenez has been, if not more, after an injury. He described it as a groin issue.

That “go home” part didn’t sound so good.

“Remembering all these years with everything that happened, it's really frustrating,” said when asked about that. “Especially when you've been feeling good and you've been preparing yourself good and something happens.

“I'm just asking myself, ‘What next?’ What are we going to do to get out of it. It's just keep working. I've been working my [butt] off every single day and I've been putting in the work that I need to.”

Manager Pedro Grifol said Jimenez, who missed his third start in the first game of a four-game series against the Royals Thursday, might be available to pinch hit. Jimenez said running at full speed is still an issue.

He’s waiting for his fortunes to change.

"At some point it's going to, I know, because I've been working. You guys see it. Just keep working, and I know some day it's going to be another side."

No need for Nick

Nick Nastrini’s debut in the starting rotation might not come as soon as expected. Nastrini’s velocity was down – general manager Chris Getz said illness was a factor – in a lackluster start for Triple-A Charlotte Wednesday. A fifth starter won’t be needed till Monday in Cleveland, but a bullpen game is possible.


Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Bears put lakefront stadium cards on the table with state agency key to funding deal
When voters say ‘no’ to new stadiums, what do professional sports teams do next?
White Sox make Mike Clevinger signing official
White Sox’ Gavin Sheets blocks out outside noise, chooses his battles
Eloy Jimenez could play this weekend for White Sox vs. Royals
Braves-White Sox postponed because of weather
The Latest
CPD-01.JPG
News
1 dead in South Deering chain-reaction crash
A motorist driving east about 2:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 103rd Street struck another vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A total of four vehicles were involved.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Heartland Alliance was founded in the 19th century by Jane Addams, shown here in 1915. The pandemic and the migrant crisis in Chicago has stretched the nonprofit’s resources
Chicago History
Heartbreak? Historic Heartland Alliance to spin off its divisions into separate entities
A spokesman for the nonprofit says the move to break up Heartland Human Care Services, Heartland Alliance Health, Heartland Alliance International and the National Immigrant Justice Center was necessary to protect the ‘long-term viability’ of the services provided by the organization founded by Jane Addams in 1888.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
News
Off-duty Chicago police officer’s death on Northwest Side is ruled a suicide
Autopsy results released Thursday said the 54-year-old officer died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the medical examiner’s office. He was identified as Selah Cenkersurjit.
By Kade Heather
 
RHYMEFEST-040524-10.JPG
Education
Rhymefest announces he is running for a seat on Chicago’s new elected school board
The 10th District, where Che “Rhymefest” Smith is running, spans from Bronzeville through Hyde Park, South Shore and South Chicago to the southern border of the city. His opponent, Adam Parrott-Sheffer, a former principal and education consultant, was one of the first to file paperwork to run for the board.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Marc Akinfolarin (from left), George Knapper, Mark Loveday, Ifan Gwilym-Jones and Cal T King are among the ensemble cast of "The Choir of Man." Michael Brosilow Photo.jpg
Theater
‘Choir of Man’ is a rollicking good time filled to the brim with song, suds and sentimentality
The atmosphere is part after-hours St. Patrick’s Day celebration, part frat party, and — once the music starts — part cover-band concert.
By Catey Sullivan | For the Sun-Times
 