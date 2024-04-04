White Sox trounced by Royals, fall to 1-5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The White Sox have been beaten by one run three times and by nine on two occasions.

Six games into the season, charting the ways they lose has become the way to watch.

Thursday’s 10-1 thrashing from the Royals at Kauffman Stadium was the latest rout. It was a tidy 2-1 game after Michael Soroka pitched six innings of two-run ball, allowing six hits and no walks while striking out two, but an eight-run calamity against relievers Deivi Garcia and Dominic Leone in the seventh inning made a mess of it.

Three walks, an error by shortstop Braden Shewmake on a routine ground ball and homer by MJ Melendez against Leone were the lowlights.

Gavin Sheets, at DH for the Sox in place of injured Eloy Jimenez doubled and walked three times. He has reached base seven straight times.

Sheets was also thrown out easily at home by right fielder Hunter Renfroe trying to score on Shewmake's short fly ball, a decision that smacke of the Sox' inability to score runs. It was 2-1 at the time.

Seth Lugo (1-0) gave up one run in 6 2/3 innings for the Royals (3-4), whose starters entered with a 1.45 ERA.

Frustration for Jimenez



Sure, fans are frustrated by Jimenez’ recurring injury problems since the start of his career, the latest an adductor strain suffered while running out a ground ball Sunday.

Jimenez is right there with them.

"It is frustrating, you know?” Jimenez said after taking batting practice Thursday. “Right now it's just, move the page and keep going. Things are going to happen. Sometimes I want to go home but I don't want to give up like that. I'm going to keep working. I'm going to be here for my team."

It’s as dejected as Jimenez has been, if not more, after an injury. He described it as a groin issue.

That “go home” part didn’t sound so good.

“Remembering all these years with everything that happened, it's really frustrating,” said when asked about that. “Especially when you've been feeling good and you've been preparing yourself good and something happens.

“I'm just asking myself, ‘What next?’ What are we going to do to get out of it. It's just keep working. I've been working my [butt] off every single day and I've been putting in the work that I need to.”

Manager Pedro Grifol said Jimenez, who missed his third start in the first game of a four-game series against the Royals Thursday, might be available to pinch hit. Jimenez said running at full speed is still an issue.

He’s waiting for his fortunes to change.

"At some point it's going to, I know, because I've been working. You guys see it. Just keep working, and I know some day it's going to be another side."

No need for Nick

Nick Nastrini’s debut in the starting rotation might not come as soon as expected. Nastrini’s velocity was down – general manager Chris Getz said illness was a factor – in a lackluster start for Triple-A Charlotte Wednesday. A fifth starter won’t be needed till Monday in Cleveland, but a bullpen game is possible.



