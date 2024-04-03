Eloy Jimenez out of lineup third straight day; could play this weekend for White Sox

Eloy Jimenez shows gradual progress as he works his way back from left adductor soreness, manager Pedro Grifol said Wednesday.

Jimenez was not in the lineup a third straight day Wednesday, for a game that was postponed by rain and snow and a forecast of inclement weather. But Grifol wasn't ruling Jimenez playing against the Royals this weekend in Kansas City, defending the decision to not put Jimenez on the 10-day injured list.

“He’s feeling pretty good, better [Wednesday] than [Tuesday]," Grifol said. "He’s doing some work now. We should be cranking him up and running a little bit today. I say day-to-day, but what I mean by day-to-day is we’ve got to do the work and wait and see what he feels like tomorrow morning.”

Jimenez, Grifol's No. 4 batter in the lineup who entered the season with hopes of breaking past tendencies of getting hurt, stayed healthy this spring but came up sore in the third game of the season, wincing after his initial steps out of the batter's box on a groundout.

With each passing day out of the lineup, questions about not putting him on the IL persist.

“We have to go on what he’s feeling and what our doctors are saying and what our trainers are saying," Grifol said. "If we feel that he can get back before the 10 days, then that’s what it is. That’s why we have these people. We trust our doctors, we trust our trainers, we trust our strength-and-conditioning guys, we trust Eloy."

Game postponed

Wednesday's scheduled afternoon game against the Braves at Guaranteed Rate Field was postponed due to rain, snow and a forecast of inclement weather.

The game will be made up on June 27 at 3:10 p.m., a Thursday.

Fans with tickets, parking and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes to today’s game can attend the makeup game on June 27.

With temperatures in the 30s and light rain and intermittent mix of snow, the likelihood of getting the final game of a three-game series seemed slim since early Wednesday morning. But Major League Baseball remained hopeful the interleague game could be played. It was called at 12:35 p.m., about a half hour before the scheduled first pitch.

The Sox were going to start right-hander Dominic Leone in a bullpen game.

The Sox open their first road trip Thursday in Kansas City, where they play four games against the Royals before going to Cleveland for three games early next week.

This and that

In pitching seven innings of one-run ball in the Sox' 3-2 win over ghe Braves Tuesday, Garrett Crochet became the third Sox to pitch six-plus innings with one or no runs allowed and eight-plus strikeouts, joining Jack McDowell (1991) and Juan Pizarro (1963).

*Right-hander Nick Nastrini was scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Charlotte Wednesday, setting up a potential debut start for the Sox in Cleveland Monday.

*Outfielder Robbie Grossman, who could join the major league club soon, homered twice including a grand slam in his Triple-A Charlotte debut Tuesday.

*The Sox led the American League and ranked fourth in the majors with a .994 fielding percentage through Tuesday.

*The Sox ranked last in the majors with a .120 (3-for-25) average with runners in scoring position.



ROYALS AT SOX

Thursday: Michael Soroka (0-0, 7.20) vs. Seth Lugo (0-0, 0.00), 6:40 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Friday: Erick Fedde (0-0, 3.86) vs. Brady Singer (1-0, 0.00), 6:40 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Saturday: Chris Flexen (0-1, 8.31) vs. Michael Wacha (0-0, 5.40), 6:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Sunday: Garrett Crochet (1-1, 1.38) vs. Alec Marsh (1-0, 1.29), 1:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM