White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. lands on injured list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Luis Robert Jr. landed on the injured list Saturday with a right hip flexor strain, adding another layer to the White Sox' difficult start to the 2024 season.

Infielder Lenyn Sosa was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and was in the lineup at second base Saturday. Dominic Fletcher is in center field.

In the Sox' 2-1 loss to the Royals Friday which dropped their record to 1-6, Robert was hurt as he rounded first base after hitting a double into the left field corner in the ninth inning.

Also on Friday, Eloy Jimenez was placed on the IL, retroactive to April 2. So now the Sox, who have scored 13 runs in seven games, must proceed without the 3-4 hitters in an already struggling lineup.

"It’s unfortunate to have one of the best players in the game go down like that," manager Pedro Grifol said Friday night. "You don’t replace a guy like him, but at the same time, next man up. We have to go out and continue to fight and do the things we need to do."

Robert injured the same hip flexor on May 2, 2021 in a game against Cleveland at Guaranteed Rate Field. He was out until August with that injury, a Grade 3 tear.

Robert won his first Silver Slugger Award and was the Sox' only All-Star last season. He established career highs in games (145), home runs (38), RBI (80), total bases (296) and extra-base hits.

Sosa, 24, is 8-for-24 with two doubles, a home run, three RBI, five walks and five runs scored with Charlotte this season. He batted .201 with six homers in 52 games with the Sox in 2023.

Robert is 6-for-28 with two home runs and four RBI over seven games this season.

