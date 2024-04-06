The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 6, 2024
White Sox Sports

White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. lands on injured list

Robert Jr. joins Eloy Jimenez on White Sox’ IL, Lenyn Sosa called up from Triple-A Charlotte

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. lands on injured list
Luis Robert Jr.

Luis Robert Jr. doubles to left field against the Royals Friday in Kansas City, Mo. Robert was injured after rounding first base on the play. (Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Luis Robert Jr. landed on the injured list Saturday with a right hip flexor strain, adding another layer to the White Sox' difficult start to the 2024 season.

Infielder Lenyn Sosa was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and was in the lineup at second base Saturday. Dominic Fletcher is in center field.

In the Sox' 2-1 loss to the Royals Friday which dropped their record to 1-6, Robert was hurt as he rounded first base after hitting a double into the left field corner in the ninth inning.

Also on Friday, Eloy Jimenez was placed on the IL, retroactive to April 2. So now the Sox, who have scored 13 runs in seven games, must proceed without the 3-4 hitters in an already struggling lineup.

"It’s unfortunate to have one of the best players in the game go down like that," manager Pedro Grifol said Friday night. "You don’t replace a guy like him, but at the same time, next man up. We have to go out and continue to fight and do the things we need to do."

Robert injured the same hip flexor on May 2, 2021 in a game against Cleveland at Guaranteed Rate Field. He was out until August with that injury, a Grade 3 tear.

Robert won his first Silver Slugger Award and was the Sox' only All-Star last season. He established career highs in games (145), home runs (38), RBI (80), total bases (296) and extra-base hits.

Sosa, 24, is 8-for-24 with two doubles, a home run, three RBI, five walks and five runs scored with Charlotte this season. He batted .201 with six homers in 52 games with the Sox in 2023.

Robert is 6-for-28 with two home runs and four RBI over seven games this season.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Jr. hurt in White Sox’ latest loss
White Sox DH Eloy Jimenez lands on injured list
White Sox trounced by Royals, fall to 1-5
White Sox make Mike Clevinger signing official
Bears put lakefront stadium cards on the table with state agency key to funding deal
When voters say ‘no’ to new stadiums, what do professional sports teams do next?
The Latest
IMG_2742.jpg
News
Major funder for Chicago Public Media ‘saddened’ by layoffs but still optimistic Sun-Times, WBEZ merger will succeed
The MacArthur Foundation weighed in on the announced cuts to the public media company this week. Meanwhile, a City Council member was harshly critical of the move.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man, 37, killed in Near West Side shooting
The shooting happened about 11:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 13th Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
tritonforweb.jpg
College Sports
Triton coach Brian Burns already making presence known by reaching national championship in first year
Burns has turned the Trojans into a legitimate national power at the highest level of junior-college basketball.
By Joe Henricksen
 
20240309_CHIatCLB_Huddle.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fire look to capitalize on home-heavy schedule
The match Saturday at Soldier Field with the Houston Dynamo begins a stretch of four home games over the next five.
By Brian Sandalow
 
turkeys04-09-12.JPG
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Turkey flocks are among the notes
A question on the size of turkey flocks heads the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 