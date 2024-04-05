The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 5, 2024
White Sox DH Eloy Jimenez lands on injured list

Sox purchase the contract of outfielder Robbie Grossman from Triple-A Charlotte.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
The White Sox placed Eloy Jimenez on the 10-day injured list.

John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five days after he came up hurting with adductor soreness after running out a ground ball, White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jimenez has landed on the 10-day injured list.

With a left adductor strain, Jimenez' move to the IL is retroactive to April 2.

The contract of veteran switch-hitting outfielder Robbie Grossman was purchased from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, and right-hander Alex Speas was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Grossman, 34, was 4-for-10 with two home run in three games with Charlotte after signing with the Sox as a minor-league free agent on March 22. He spent the 2023 season with the Texas Rangers and hit .238 with 10 homers and 23 doubles, 10 homers, 49 RBI and 56 runs scored over 115 games.

"He’s been putting together some really solid at-bats, highlighted by the two-home run, grand slam game," general manager Chris Getz said Thursday. "We are talking about an accomplished major league hitter that gets on base, a switch-hitter. Can play multiple spots in the outfield and so he’s a guy that we are talking about right now. It’s just a matter of timing, the right timing for him to join our major league club."

That time is now. Jimenez, who was 2-for-11 after having a good spring, spoke of his most recent injury on Thursday.

"It is frustrating, you know?” Jimenez said after taking batting practice. “Right now it's just move the page and keep going. Things are going to happen. Sometimes I want to go home but I don't want to give up like that. I'm going to keep working. I'm going to be here for my team."

Manager Pedro Grifol said Jimenez might be available to pinch hit Thursday night, but he did not make an appearance in the game.

