The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 12, 2024
White Sox Sports

Chris Getz understands fans’ ‘frustration’ amid slow start

White Sox general manager Chris Getz understands fans’ discontent with the Sox. Another year, another season devoted to talking about injuries to key guys for a Sox team that has gotten off to a 2-10 start.

By  Kyle Williams
   
SHARE Chris Getz understands fans’ ‘frustration’ amid slow start
Chicago White Sox Workout

Chris Getz remains committed to building a winner in Chicago. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Michael Reaves/Getty

White Sox general manager Chris Getz understands fans’ discontent with the Sox. Another year, another season devoted to talking about injuries to key guys for a Sox team that has gotten off to a 2-10 start.

“Most of the frustration from fans is probably our early-season struggles from a win-loss standpoint,” Getz said Friday before the Sox’ series vs. the Reds. “I certainly can relate to those frustrations. It's my job to be able to plug in different players and continue to go out there and compete. That's all we can do at this point."

Getz said he's thinking about the team's long-term future. Amid their struggles, the Sox are once again dealing with injuries to third baseman Yoan Moncada (left adductor strain), designated hitter Eloy Jimenez (left adductor strain) and center fielder Luis Robert Jr (right hip flexor strain).

“The fact that we’re getting better and better news on these guys is not only great for us as a club, as an organization, but for them, too, as individuals,” manager Pedro Grifol said.

The Sox are more optimistic for a Moncada return around the All-Star break after going through their scans and going outside the organization for opinions. Jimenez is the closest to a return, with the expectation being him having a minor-league rehab assignment in Charlotte before joining the team.

Getz said Jimenez had plateaued in his recovery, but that the team is also being cautious with the outfielder. Robert is still looking at a six-week timeline before returning.

The rosier outlooks won't change the dismal start to the season for the Sox. Between the injuries, offensive woes and inconsistent pitching, the Sox are being tested early.

“Whether it be injuries or any sort of struggles or adversity that you're handed, it's important for your leadership group to stay together and be strong,” Getz said. “It takes a little bit more time than two weeks into the season to assess accurately so you can make sound decisions in the future."

When Getz was promoted to general manager, Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf indicated that it was in part because he would steer the Sox back to winning baseball sooner. So far, that hasn’t come to fruition, but it's clear the future is at the front of Getz's mind.

“It's really about staying the course,” Getz said. “This isn't something that was going to be turned around overnight. We’re determined as a front office and leadership group to continue to go out there and find talent on the amateur side, to continue to develop players and put them in the pipeline to eventually help our major league club. We have support to do that because it is the right plan.”

The injuries are a concern, but it's nothing new for the Sox to deal with. But on a team that lacks quality depth, injuries to established hitters hurt more and cloud evaluations of the team as Getz shapes the team in his image.

“It’s going to take more time to kind of dive into that,” Getz said of how long it'll take to evaluate the team. “It’s my job to build an organization that is resilient to injuries."

Injuries and a lackluster offense have been the two main culprits for the team's slow start despite a marginal upgrade on defense. Getz understands the disappointment from fans as losses mount.

“Like most people, you'd like to win ball games, so it’s disappointing when we don't get wins,” Getz said. But from a big-picture standpoint I want to feel like we’re on the right track."

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Bryan Shaw DFA’d, Justin Anderson called up from Charlotte as White Sox make 5 moves
The billionaire behind the scenes in White Sox’ stadium plan
White Sox’ Michael Kopech ‘empties the tank’ as reliever
White Sox walked off by Guardians in 10th
Manager Pedro Grifol, White Sox carry on after nightmarish start
There’s nothing surprising about the White Sox’ awful start — not the losses, not the injuries
The Latest
"The Godfather" 50th Anniversary Celebration. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Eleanor Coppola and Francis Ford Coppola attend "The Godfather" 50th Anniversary Celebration at Paramount Theatre on February 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Entertainment and Culture
Eleanor Coppola, Emmy-winning filmmaker and wife of Francis Ford Coppola, dies at 87
The couple had been married for 61 years at the time of her passing.
By Associated Press
 
Cubs Padres Baseball
Cubs
Cubs have fewest stolen bases in majors, but what does that mean so early in season?
Entering a three-game series Friday against the Mariners, the Cubs had only stolen two bases.
By Maddie Lee
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Immigration
Feds send $19.3 million for Chicago, state of Illinois to use to cover soaring migrant costs
“This announcement will help equip the City of Chicago and our state in receiving asylum seekers in a safe and orderly fashion. It’s important to remember the gravity of this situation,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said on Friday.
By Lynn Sweet
 
DeMar DeRozan,Nikola Vucevic
Sports Saturday
With play-in game approaching, Bulls have to balance rest and rhythm
Locked into the No. 9 spot and set for a home play-in game against the Hawks, Billy Donovan used Friday’s game against the Wizards to rest his core three.
By Joe Cowley
 
us-economy-transport-market
Downstate Illinois
Family of Lyft driver killed in 2022 shooting awarded $44 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Kristian Philpotts, 29, was driving for Lyft in Urbana and accepted a ride request on Jan. 12, 2022. During the ride, Philpotts was shot by the passenger, Tyjohn Williams of Champaign.
By Cindy Hernandez
 