Chris Getz understands fans’ ‘frustration’ amid slow start

White Sox general manager Chris Getz understands fans’ discontent with the Sox. Another year, another season devoted to talking about injuries to key guys for a Sox team that has gotten off to a 2-10 start.

“Most of the frustration from fans is probably our early-season struggles from a win-loss standpoint,” Getz said Friday before the Sox’ series vs. the Reds. “I certainly can relate to those frustrations. It's my job to be able to plug in different players and continue to go out there and compete. That's all we can do at this point."

Getz said he's thinking about the team's long-term future. Amid their struggles, the Sox are once again dealing with injuries to third baseman Yoan Moncada (left adductor strain), designated hitter Eloy Jimenez (left adductor strain) and center fielder Luis Robert Jr (right hip flexor strain).

“The fact that we’re getting better and better news on these guys is not only great for us as a club, as an organization, but for them, too, as individuals,” manager Pedro Grifol said.

The Sox are more optimistic for a Moncada return around the All-Star break after going through their scans and going outside the organization for opinions. Jimenez is the closest to a return, with the expectation being him having a minor-league rehab assignment in Charlotte before joining the team.

Getz said Jimenez had plateaued in his recovery, but that the team is also being cautious with the outfielder. Robert is still looking at a six-week timeline before returning.

The rosier outlooks won't change the dismal start to the season for the Sox. Between the injuries, offensive woes and inconsistent pitching, the Sox are being tested early.

“Whether it be injuries or any sort of struggles or adversity that you're handed, it's important for your leadership group to stay together and be strong,” Getz said. “It takes a little bit more time than two weeks into the season to assess accurately so you can make sound decisions in the future."

When Getz was promoted to general manager, Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf indicated that it was in part because he would steer the Sox back to winning baseball sooner. So far, that hasn’t come to fruition, but it's clear the future is at the front of Getz's mind.

“It's really about staying the course,” Getz said. “This isn't something that was going to be turned around overnight. We’re determined as a front office and leadership group to continue to go out there and find talent on the amateur side, to continue to develop players and put them in the pipeline to eventually help our major league club. We have support to do that because it is the right plan.”

The injuries are a concern, but it's nothing new for the Sox to deal with. But on a team that lacks quality depth, injuries to established hitters hurt more and cloud evaluations of the team as Getz shapes the team in his image.

“It’s going to take more time to kind of dive into that,” Getz said of how long it'll take to evaluate the team. “It’s my job to build an organization that is resilient to injuries."

Injuries and a lackluster offense have been the two main culprits for the team's slow start despite a marginal upgrade on defense. Getz understands the disappointment from fans as losses mount.

“Like most people, you'd like to win ball games, so it’s disappointing when we don't get wins,” Getz said. But from a big-picture standpoint I want to feel like we’re on the right track."