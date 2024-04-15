The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 15, 2024
White Sox reinstate Eloy Jimenez from injured list, option Remillard, Anderson to Charlotte

Max Stassi transferred to 60-day injured list.

 
Eloy Jimenez.

Eloy Jimenez hits a double to deep center field in the top of the first inning during a Spring Training game versus the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, AZ. 02-27-2024.

The White Sox reinstated designated hitter Eloy Jimenez from the injured list Monday, but did not start him in their lineup for their series opener against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sox also selected the contract from right-hander Nick Nastrini from Charlotte. Nastrini is Monday's starting pitcher.

To make room, right-hander Justin Anderson and Zach Remillard were returned to Charlotte, from where they were called up just last week.

The Sox also transferred catcher Max Stassi to the 60-day injured list.

The Sox had planned to send Jimenez to Charlotte for a brief minor league rehab stint but manager Pedro Grifol said watching him in live batting practice against John Brebbia showed he was ready.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed. Hannah Gutierrez Reed, left, and paralegal Carmella Sisneros await sentencing in state district court in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Monday April 15, 2024.
Movies and TV
‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed sentenced to 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set
The judge said had it not been for Gutierrez-Reed’s recklessness, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins would be alive.
By Morgan Lee | Associated Press
 
Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic, left, and Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela (15) vie for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Atlanta.
Bulls
‘Money on the table’ time as Bulls set to host Atlanta in the play-in
The Hawks and Bulls have played in some thrillers the past two seasons, and while it could very well again be a clutch game on Wednesday, expect the Bulls to send Atlanta on an early summer vacation.
By Joe Cowley
 
Cars drive under a “Welcome to Chicago” LED sign near Chicago O’ Hare Airport, Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Transportation
Several pro-Palestinian demonstrators arrested on I-90 after blocking access to O’Hare International Airport
The demonstration was part of a global “economic blockade to free Palestine,” according to organizers. Protesters in California also shut down traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge and stalled a 17-mile stretch of Interstate 880 in Oakland.
By Mary Norkol
 
MEDICALDEBT-041624 14.jpg
Politics
Pritzker pushes plan to erase $1 billion in medical debt for Illinoisans
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his proposal will provide nearly $1 billion in medical debt relief for an initial batch of 340,000 Illinois residents in the first year of a multi-year plan.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Family members of Ariana Molina cry, embrace and mourn on the sidewalk between the tree lawn and the fence in front of the house where the girl died in a mass shooting.
Crime
9-year-old girl killed in Back of the Yards mass shooting was ‘the princess of the family’
Relatives of Ariana Molina have set up a GoFundMe account after Ariana was killed Saturday during a confirmation celebration with her family. Ten other people, including her mother, were wounded. Police blame gangs for the shooting.
By Kaitlin Washburn and Matthew Hendrickson
 