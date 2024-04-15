White Sox reinstate Eloy Jimenez from injured list, option Remillard, Anderson to Charlotte

The White Sox reinstated designated hitter Eloy Jimenez from the injured list Monday, but did not start him in their lineup for their series opener against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sox also selected the contract from right-hander Nick Nastrini from Charlotte. Nastrini is Monday's starting pitcher.

To make room, right-hander Justin Anderson and Zach Remillard were returned to Charlotte, from where they were called up just last week.

The Sox also transferred catcher Max Stassi to the 60-day injured list.

The Sox had planned to send Jimenez to Charlotte for a brief minor league rehab stint but manager Pedro Grifol said watching him in live batting practice against John Brebbia showed he was ready.