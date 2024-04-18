The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 18, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

You can put it on the board ... no! Numbers don't look so good for White Sox

Bevy of low averages glares brightly in first weeks of season.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Andrew Benintendi

White Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi reacts after striking out against Guardians pitcher Tyler Beede on April 10 Cleveland.

Ron Schwane/AP

Paul DeJong’s five-hit day just goes to show how quickly things can turn around.

Managers and general managers might stretch the truth at times to defend their slumping players, but the big, modern scoreboards don’t lie. And too many Sox players are walking up to the plate with their humbling batting averages brightly shining at them every time up.

Here’s the hitting lines (average, on-base, slugging) some of them are looking at through 18 games and 15 losses:

Martin Maldonado, .061/.088/.091

Eloy Jimenez, .118/.250/.118

Lenyn Sosa, .156/.182/.219

Robbie Grossman, .167/.333/.194

Nicky Lopez, .167/.255/.167

Andrew Vaughn, .167/.236/.212

Andrew Benintendi, .175/.224/.190

Braden Shewmake, .192/.214/.346

The constant reminders might and often sends hitters to cages for extra work, but it doesn’t make hitting any easier at crunch time.

Not that this is an alibi for the Sox, who have been a sorry excuse for a major league hitting team as they hit the road for three games against the Phillies and four against the Twins, starting in Philadelphia Friday (5:40 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM).

“In the beginning when everything is magnified, and on the scoreboard you’re seeing .130 and .180, psychologically that affects some guys,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “Got to get over that and understand everything will take shape, things are going to settle in and just have to continue to work.”

Grifol said that nine days ago, and since then, nothing has taken shape in a good way, although DeJong’s three hits in Game 1 and two in Game 2 of a doubleheader split against the Royals Wednesday demonstrate what Grifol is talking about. If only DeJong hadn’t accounted for almost half of the Sox’ 11 hits that day.

DeJong’s average climbed from .176 to a .275 between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. He belted his third home run, tied for the team lead with Gavin Sheets.

He said his mental approach helped him stay the course.

“Being able to relax and be confident in my plan allows my body to relax, just continuing to be strong mentally, to go up there and compete for my team and do what the situation calls for,” he said.

Who knew Sheets, thought by some to be on the bubble for making the Opening Day roster, would be carrying the offense? He has forced Grifol, who wanted to emphasize defense in his day-to-day lineups, to play Sheets in right field.

“We’ve got to find ways to step on home plate,” Grifol said. “And right now we’ve only stepped on home plate [38] times this year. He’s one of our better bats right now, he’s putting good at-bats together, he’s comfortable at the plate, and we’ve got to find a place for him to play.”

Through Wednesday, the Sox ranked last in the majors in on-base percentage (.269), slugging (.302) and home runs (10) and 29th in average (.196).

Being without Luis Robert Jr. and Yoan Moncada till at least after the All-Star break only deepens the problem.

Perhaps Tommy Pham, a proven veteran hitter signed to a minor league deal this week, can soften the blow.

Even after the Sox’ third victory in Game 2 Wednesday, Grifol was demanding better situational hitting. The Sox were 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position for the doubleheader and are a major league worst .142 this season.

“We have to do a little better job with runners in scoring position, drive the ball a little more,” DeJong said. “But I don’t think anyone is performing at their best, we’re still looking like we’re going to gain some momentum as a group. Hitting can be contagious, we’re going to feed off each other and try to string some stuff together.”

Now would be an excellent time.

ON DECK

Friday: Garrett Crochet (1-2, 3.57 ERA) vs. Spencer Turnbull (1-0, 1.80), 5:40 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Saturday: Michael Soroka (0-2, 6.98) vs. Zach Wheeler (0-3, 3.00), 5:05 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Sunday: Nick Nastrini (0-1, 3.60) vs. Aaron Nola (2-1, 3.47), NBCSCH, 1000-AM

