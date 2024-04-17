The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
White Sox' Yoan Moncada heading to Arizona soon to begin rehab from adductor strain

“I never thought my season would be over,” Moncada said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox Moncada Baseball

Yoán Moncada triples against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, April 7, 2024. (AP)

Colin E. Braley/AP Photos

The initial prognosis for third baseman Yoan Moncada’s left adductor strain was that he’d be out for three to six months. A few days later, general manager Chris Getz said the damage wasn’t that bad. And on Wednesday, Yoan Moncada shared that his bags are packed for Arizona, where he will begin a rehab process at the team’s spring training complex.

“I never thought my season would be over,” Moncada said through translator Billy Russo.

Some would say the Sox’ season was over when Moncada followed Luis Robert Jr. (Grade 2 right hip flexor strain) to the injured list. They are not only the Sox’ top two defensive players, but the 2-3 hitters in a lineup that was already challenged to score runs. Eloy Jimenez, the cleanup hitter when all three were healthy, just returned from the IL.

“We can’t do anything to help the team,” Moncada said. “You want to because you don’t like what you are seeing result wise. But sometimes there’s nothing you can do and then that’s the hardest part.”

Moncada, Robert and Eloy have been hurt so often during their careers that they’ve all played together 161 times since the start of the 2020 season.

“It’s difficult to explain and to be honest with you, I don’t think there’s a reason,” Moncada said. “I don’t think you can find a reason why this happened.

“We did everything we were supposed to do in [the offseason and spring training] to play the whole season healthy. I don’t think you can find the reason why this happened.”

Moncada, eyeing a return after the All-Star break, said he’ll be in Arizona for “several weeks.”

“Today we are progressing,” Moncada said. “I’m better up to this point where I can move around a little bit better. Hopefully I can keep that progression. But I definitely feel way better where I’m at right now compared to that first day.”

He is in the final year of a five-year, $70 million contract that has not paid off for the Sox, mainly due to injuries. The Sox will likely opt not to exercise their $25 million option for next season and pay a $5-million buyout.

Moncada says next season isn’t on his mind.

“To be honest with you, no, because my focus right now is to get back and stay healthy,” he said. “Whatever happens after that is going to happen. I don’t have control over that.”

Note: Here are the pitching probables for this weekend’s series in Philadelphia.

Friday: Garrett Crochet (1-2, 3.57 ERA) vs. Spencer Turnbull (1-0, 1.80), 5:40 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Saturday: Michael Soroka (0-2, 6.98) vs. Zach Wheller (0-3, 3.00), 5:05 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Sunday: Nick Nastrini (0-1, 3.60) vs. Aaron Nola (2-1, 3.47, NBCSCH, 1000-AM

