Monday, April 22, 2024
White Sox expected to call up Danny Mendick

Mendick, a utility infielder, has hit eight homers at Triple-A Charlotte.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Danny Mendick

Danny Mendick, who who has homered in five consecutive games at Triple-A Charlotte, is expected to have his contract selected by the White Sox on Monday.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

MINNEAPOLIS — The White Sox need a lift.

Any kind of infusion of offense will do, even if it comes from a utility infielder.

Danny Mendick, who who has homered in five consecutive games at Triple-A Charlotte, is expected to have his contract selected Monday after making it known during his time with the Knights this month that his bat might be better served with the 3-18 Sox, who rank last in the majors in runs and multiple other categories.

The Sox are expected to announce the move in Minneapolis, where Mendick is joining the team Monday for the start of a four-game series.

Infielder Lenyn Sosa, who was batting .132/.154/.184. for the Sox and having issues defensively, was optioned to Charlotte. Zach Remillard was expected to be designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Mendick, who returned to the organization before spring training on a minor-league contract.

Mendick, 30, hit .251/.309/.366 over 446 plate appearances with the Sox from 2019-22. He tore his ACL in a collision with outfielder Adam Haseley in in June 2022, ending his season.

In 33 games with the Mets last season, he hit .185/.232/.277.

At Charlotte, which plays in a hitter-friendly park, Mendick was batting .317/.388/.817 over 67 plate appearances. He is second in the International League with eight homers and second in RBI (20) and OPS (1.205). He’s first in slugging percentage.

Mendick has 11 home runs in the majors.

Sosa has one hit in his last nine games. Playing second base, he misplayed a rundown on a run-scoring play in the Phillies’ 8-2 win Sunday. He was manager Pedro Grifol’s first replacement at third base when Yoan Moncada went down with an adductor strain.

Mendick has played shortstop, second base, third base, both corner outfield positions and has pitched as a late-inning mop-up reliever in blowout games.

Remillard, who batted .252/.295/.320 in 54 games with the Sox last season, is batting .120 in 13 games for Charlotte.

