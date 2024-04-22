The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 22, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox option Nick Nastrini to Charlotte, reinstate John Brebbia from IL

Infielder Mendick is in the lineup against the Twins on Monday after getting called up from Charlotte.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox pitcher Nick Nastrini winds up a pitch on the mound.

Nick Nastrini of the White Sox pitches during his MLB debut against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 15, 2024.

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS — The White Sox optioned right-hander Nick Nastrini to Triple-A Charlotte Monday and reinstated reliever John Brebbia from the 15-day injured list, among five moves made by the team before their four-game series in Minnesota.

The Sox also selected the contract of infielder Danny Mendick, who was in the lineup Monday at third base and batting eighth; optioned infielder Lenyn Sosa to Charlotte and designated infielder Zach Remillard for assignment.

Nastrini’s first start was good, with two runs allowed in five innings against the Royals. He allowed six runs (five earned) in the Sox’ 8-2 loss that completed a series sweep by the Phillies Sunday.

Nastrini, 24, went 0-2 with a 7.88 ERA over eight innings after his contract was selected from Charlotte on April 15.

Brebbia, 33, was put on the 15-day injured list on April 8 (retroactive to April 6) with a right calf strain, and made one scoreless appearance on his rehab assignment with Charlotte. He has thrown 2 2/3 scoreless innings over four relief appearances this season.

