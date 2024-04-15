The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 15, 2024
White Sox Sports

White Sox’ Nick Nastrini’s debut an ‘out of body experience’

Nastrini pitches five innings of two-run ball in loss to KC

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox’ Nick Nastrini’s debut an ‘out of body experience’
Kansas City Royals v Chicago White Sox

Nick Nastrini #42 of the White Sox pitches during his MLB debut against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 15, 2024 in Chicago. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Jamie Sabau/Getty

Nick Nastrini had a perfect start to an — all things considered — almost perfect major league debut.

The White Sox lost 2-0 to the Royals Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Let's get that out of the way first, but the Sox (2-14) almost lose.

But this loss couldn't be pinned on Nastrini, who retired the first 11 batters he faced, including five strikeouts, before allowing a home run to Vinnie Pasquantino in the fourth. The Royals added a run in the fifth on Kyle Isbel's soft single through the infield.

"The first couple of innings, it was an out of body experience," Nastrini, 24, said. "It was everything I hoped it to be. It was fun. I don't really have a whole lot of words to describe it because there's not really words I can use to describe it. That's how fun it was. I had a great time out there."

Acquired last offseason in a trade with the Dodgers that sent Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly to Los Angeles, Nastrini showed well in spring training but didn't get called up until Monday. Having loved ones at the ballpark "meant everything to me," he said.

Nastrini's family was on hand and many of his close friends.

"My buddy Noah, I played catch with him everyday during the offseason," Nastrini said. "My brother Jake, he catches my bullpens. It makes me a little emotional talking about it. He catches my bullpen with no gear on. He's out there taking spiked sliders to the shins for me during COVID and times after that too. Having my dad, my mom and sister here, they're my biggest support system. My friends and family mean the absolute world for me."

Nastrini got word Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla., where he was getting ready to pitch that he was heading to Chicago.

"Just beelined downstairs to the valet area and the next thing I know, I'm here yesterday," he said. "It was a quick turnaround. I'll say that."

"I thought he was, as expected, under control, good presence, pounded the strike zone," Sox manager Pedro Grifol said.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro, watching him for the first time, noted Nastrini's composure.

"He had command of all of his pitches," Quatraro said. "It seemed like he slowed the game down really well. That fastball had good carry and he was in the mid-90s. Good breaking ball. He was impressive.”

Jonathan Cannon has arrived from Triple-A Charlotte and will try to make an impression following Nastrini, whose next start has not been determined, Grifol said.

"We’ll see how it goes," Grifol said. "But he was certainly impressive tonight."

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Chicago stadiums, arenas and real estate make for a playground for the wealthy
White Sox worst start gets worse after suffering sixth shutout of season
White Sox reinstate Eloy Jimenez from injured list, option Remillard, Anderson to Charlotte
White Sox right-hander Nick Nastrini to make major-league debut Monday
White Sox off to franchise-worst start after 11-4 loss to Reds
If only the White Sox had what the Reds have, instead of having … nothing
The Latest
BobPortrait2021.jpeg
Obituaries
Robert Grossman, Hyde Park lawyer and writer, dies at 89
Mr. Grossman was the principal writer of the 1967 Illinois Housing Development Act, which established the Illinois Housing Development Authority to finance affordable housing across Illinois. He also hosted an early coffee at his Hyde Park home for Barack Obama when he was running for state Senate.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Martín Maldonado
White Sox
White Sox worst start gets worse after suffering sixth shutout of season
The Sox’ bleak start to the season continues. They have a five-game losing streak, a 1-8 record at home after the latest loss and shutout, a 2-0 to the Royals, and now a 2-14 record.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan leaves the Dirksen Federal Courthouse early this year.
Chicago corruption trials
What is corruption? U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments that could impact bribery cases in Illinois
The high court is reviewing a law that’s popular among federal prosecutors — including those pursuing former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan.
By Jon Seidel and Dave McKinney | WBEZ
 
Cubs Mariners Baseball
Cubs
Cubs’ defense back to meeting expectations after rocky start to season
The Cubs are coming off a series win in Seattle that was made possible by staunch defense.
By Maddie Lee
 
IMG_6336.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA Draft gives Sky fans renewed optimism
The vision for the team’s future became clearer after Monday night when it selected South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso (No. 3) and LSU forward Angel Reese (No. 7). This draft was the Sky’s chance to kick-start their next era.
By Kyle Williams
 