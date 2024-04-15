White Sox’ Nick Nastrini’s debut an ‘out of body experience’

Nick Nastrini had a perfect start to an — all things considered — almost perfect major league debut.

The White Sox lost 2-0 to the Royals Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Let's get that out of the way first, but the Sox (2-14) almost lose.

But this loss couldn't be pinned on Nastrini, who retired the first 11 batters he faced, including five strikeouts, before allowing a home run to Vinnie Pasquantino in the fourth. The Royals added a run in the fifth on Kyle Isbel's soft single through the infield.

"The first couple of innings, it was an out of body experience," Nastrini, 24, said. "It was everything I hoped it to be. It was fun. I don't really have a whole lot of words to describe it because there's not really words I can use to describe it. That's how fun it was. I had a great time out there."

Acquired last offseason in a trade with the Dodgers that sent Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly to Los Angeles, Nastrini showed well in spring training but didn't get called up until Monday. Having loved ones at the ballpark "meant everything to me," he said.

Nastrini's family was on hand and many of his close friends.

"My buddy Noah, I played catch with him everyday during the offseason," Nastrini said. "My brother Jake, he catches my bullpens. It makes me a little emotional talking about it. He catches my bullpen with no gear on. He's out there taking spiked sliders to the shins for me during COVID and times after that too. Having my dad, my mom and sister here, they're my biggest support system. My friends and family mean the absolute world for me."

Nastrini got word Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla., where he was getting ready to pitch that he was heading to Chicago.

"Just beelined downstairs to the valet area and the next thing I know, I'm here yesterday," he said. "It was a quick turnaround. I'll say that."

"I thought he was, as expected, under control, good presence, pounded the strike zone," Sox manager Pedro Grifol said.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro, watching him for the first time, noted Nastrini's composure.

"He had command of all of his pitches," Quatraro said. "It seemed like he slowed the game down really well. That fastball had good carry and he was in the mid-90s. Good breaking ball. He was impressive.”

Jonathan Cannon has arrived from Triple-A Charlotte and will try to make an impression following Nastrini, whose next start has not been determined, Grifol said.

"We’ll see how it goes," Grifol said. "But he was certainly impressive tonight."