Garrett Crochet's development into a 'big-time pitcher' helps White Sox end 14-game losing streak

White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn remembers meeting starter Garrett Crochet at Boomers Stadium, the team’s training site for the club’s taxi squad in 2020.

“First pitch he threw in the bullpen was 102 mph and everybody’s like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s going to the big leagues,’” Vaughn said. “Couple weeks later he was up there. To see him doing this right now is awesome.”

The Sox stopped the 14-game losing streak after Friday’s 7-2 win over the Red Sox. The players were hooting and hollering as loud music emanated from the clubhouse. The team needed to break the streak to stop it from hovering over their heads. They needed Crochet and his dogged mentality.

“It all goes back to the conversation that we’ve talked about — I don’t know a dozen times by now — that I had with [general manager Chris] Getz,” Crochet said. “I’ve always had a lot of self belief. It was waiting for that opportunity and then taking advantage of it.”

The Sox (16-48) finally put together a complete game after blowing two games vs. the Cubs this week. Crochet, once again, was a stabilizing force for the group. The left-hander threw six innings, striking out 10, walking two and allowing one earned run.

Despite two lapses by Crochet— he had a throwing error in the third inning that led to a run and spiked a ball when the White Sox were going to appeal that left fielder Jarren Duran didn’t touch first base — he largely held the Red Sox offense in check.

Manager Pedro Grifol said that both teams knew Duran didn’t touch first base, so he instructed his team not to make a play on the runner or else the appeal was over and he couldn’t challenge. After Crochet’s errant throw, Vaughn retrieved the ball and touched first base to appeal, but Grifol didn’t see it. Grifol said he “didn’t challenge anything because I thought time had elapsed,” and took blame for the gaffe. Those runs were the only ones the Red Sox scored.

A large bulk of the credit for Friday’s win goes to Crochet, who continues to exceed expectations as a starter.

“Crochet is developing into a big-time pitcher,” Grifol said. “These are the guys that stop streaks like this. The way he went out there and performed — what did he have, 10 strikeouts, six innings, three hits, two runs, one earned — he did an incredible job. In the fifth inning, he came to me and said, ‘Let me go.’ I was going to let him go for the sixth.”

What continues to be astounding about Crochet’s play is how deep he continues to go into games. And he’s doing so while delivering quality performances. Friday marked the fourth consecutive game in which he threw at least six innings, and he’s allowed two runs at most during that stretch.

Crochet’s determination mixed with his electric stuff are the main reasons why he’s been able to seamlessly transition to the rotation..

That demeanor was evident in a much-need performance from him with his team reeling. Friday’s game was another development point for Crochet. He continues to be the guy on the mound when the team needs him.

As the Sox continue their rebuild, managing Crochet’s development should be at the forefront of their minds.

“I already have so many expectations of myself,” Crochet said. “In a moment like this, I like to think that I thrive in it. That’s how I felt after the throwing error as well. I always in my mind considered myself somebody that responds well to adversity.”

