The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 21, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

Comerica Park a special place for White Sox' Tanner Banks

Banks can relate to seven White Sox who made major league debuts this season

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Comerica Park a special place for White Sox' Tanner Banks
White Sox Diamondbacks Baseball

White Sox pitcher Tanner Banks throws against Diamondbacks on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP)

Rick Scuteri/AP Photos

DETROIT -- Every player has that special place.

For Tanner Banks, it’s Comerica Park.

The White Sox’ left-hander, who made his major league debut at age 30 three years ago, had it happen against the Tigers Detroit.

And as you would guess, he will never forget it.

“It will always hold a special spot,” Banks said. “For me and my family, it was their first experience, too. Anyone in here will tell you where they had their debut. It’s special. Kind of cool nostalgia, it’s where it all began and every time you go back you get to relive it.”

The Sox opened a three-game series at Comerica Friday, more than three years after Banks struck out four Tigers in a 10-1 Sox victory on April, 10, 2022. His career would start with seven consecutive scoreless appearances.

Days earlier, Banks, a non-roster invitee to spring training, was a surprise part of manager Tony La Russa’s Opening Day roster. He had been reassigned to minor league camp on March 29 but came back to pitch in the last Cactus League game of the spring. Garrett Crochet being lost to Tommy John surgery opened a spot for a lefty.

The next day [manager] Tony La Russa him in the dugout he made the team.

“He says ‘Welcome to the major leagues’ and shakes my hand,” said Banks, an 18th-round pick in the 2014 draft with 168 minor league appearances and 743 1/3 innings on his resume. “I was like, ‘No way!’ He said, ‘Get out of here, go into the clubhouse and call your family.’ ''

Banks said he ran across the field, feeling “shaky” and thought, '‘Oh my gosh, I’ve realized my dream — but not yet.’'

“As I got up to my phone I got emotional and called my wife. She booked flights and met us the next day in Detroit. I can visualize and picture every moment. It was so special.”

The struggling, rebuilding Sox (20-56 through Thursday) don’t lead the majors in much but they’re among the leaders with seven players — Zach DeLoach, Duke Ellis, Bryan Ramos, Jonathan Cannon, Jordan Leasure, Nick Nastrini and Drew Thorpe — who made their debuts this season.

The debut is always a big event, a lifetime achievement award of sorts.

“You can’t expect anything in this game, you have to earn everything,” said Andrew Vaughn, a No. 3 overall draft pick who was almost assured of making it but won’t forget his first game, when he went 0-for-3 with a walk and run scored as the left fielder in a 12-8 Sox victory on April 2. “Anaheim, in California [his home state] and the thing I remember was having family there to enjoy it.”

Banks pitched to a 3.06 ERA in 35 relief appearances as a rookie, owned a 4.43 ERA with one save in 29 relief appearances and three starts in 2023 and had a 4.54 ERA in 27 relief and one start this season entering Friday, well on his way to a career high in games pitched.

A versatile lefty in the Sox’ struggling bullpen, Banks owns a 3.21 ERA over his last 12 appearances covering 14 innings.

“Everyone will tell you they will give their best every time, but for me I want to be available,” Banks said. “To pitch whenever I’m asked, whether it’s up 10, down 10 or tie ballgame. If my value is being versatile, great, if it’s getting a lefty out, great. Wherever it is, being able to offer more than one thing is so important. It’s the same as being a utility player in the field.

“It’s been a fun ride thus far. I hope to play for as long as I can. Seeing these young guys coming up realizing the same dream we all have, it’s different for the veterans who have done it a long time but I feel like I can relate. I say to them, ‘Take a deep breath, slow it down and take it all in.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox shortstop Paul DeJong's appreciation for game at all-time high
White Sox lose for 15th time after leading in seventh inning
NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox postgame show candid, critical ... and crazy
Look out below: White Sox' pitching down on the farm could offer hope for future
White Sox, Garrett Crochet fall to Astros
Artist Micah Johnson, a former White Sox second baseman, helps young ballplayers design Juneteenth shirt
The Latest
Police crime scene tape.
Crime
31st Street Beach should close at 9 p.m. due to violence, alderman says
Three people have been killed in separate shootings this week near the 31st Street Beach.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A fire covers the area at Commercial Pallet at 2029 W Hubbard St in West Town, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Photography
Picture Chicago: 20 can't-miss Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Chief Keef performed in the Chicago area for the first time in nearly 12 years, Mayor Brandon Johnson toured North Lawndale — aiming to show a different side of the neighborhood — on Juneteenth, and a historic heat wave hit the city.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Actor Taylor Wily, also known as Teila Tuli, gestures to fans after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers in Seattle on June 14, 2014. Wily, an actor known for his roles on “Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I,” has died at 56. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Entertainment and Culture
UFC 1 fighter Taylor Wily, ‘Hawaii Five-0’ fan favorite, dies at 56
Wily played Kamekona on “Hawaii Five-0” from 2010 through 2020. He continued in the same role with the reboot of “Magnum P.I.”
By Associated Press
 
In the documentary "Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple," the actor and musician looks back at his life's highs and lows.
Movies and TV
'Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple' explores rocker's alliance with The Boss and HBO's crime boss
Springsteen, McCartney and other famous fans talk up the musician and ‘Sopranos’ star in comprehensive documentary.
By Richard Roeper
 
Former state Sen. Annazette Collins walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse for her trial for tax charges on Wednesday.
Chicago corruption trials
Former Illinois lawmaker gets a year in prison for cheating on her taxes
Ex-state Sen. Annazette Collins told the judge that she “let the voters down” and is “determined to never be in this situation again.”
By Jon Seidel
 