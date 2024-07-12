White Sox can learn from Pirates' pitching development

The White Sox’ final series before the All-Star break pits them against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who are currently in the National League Wild-Card race after several down seasons.

From 2019-2022, the Pirates finished in last place in their division three times, lost 100-plus games and picked No. 1 in the MLB Draft twice. After enduring that rough stretch, they’re the talk of baseball, sporting the hard-throwing Paul Skenes, who was announced Friday as the All-Star Game starter.

Their turnaround started with the influx of pitching in the organization. The Pirates starters are fifth in the majors in ERA (3.55). In addition to Skenes’ fantastic play, rookie Jared Jones, who the Pirates drafted in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft, has quietly had a successful first year.

Given the surplus of pitching in the Sox’ farm system and encouraging starts from rookie right-handers Drew Thorpe (3.58 ERA) and Jonathan Cannon (4.20 ERA), the Pirates can serve as a blueprint for the Sox as they continue to evaluate their organization.

“We see what they did and it’s kind of what we’re trying to do here,” Thorpe told the Sun-Times. “Build around Crochet, myself, Cannon and the younger guys coming up, and just try and turn this thing around.”

Since June 1, the Sox rotation has the third-best ERA in the majors (3.48). Crochet has been the best starter in the rotation — with right-hander Erick Fedde being the second-best pitcher — but Cannon and Thorpe have held their own in the majors. Their development and success the rest of the season is paramount to the next phase of the Sox’ building process.

Thorpe was the prize of the Cease trade to San Diego. Possessing a plus changeup and a solid frame, he profiled as a rotation mainstay for years to come.

Skenes was a no-brainer No. 1 overall pick in 2023, but that the Pirates were able to identify starter Mitch Keller and Jones speaks to their eye for talent and ability to maximize players.

“I think it speaks to what they’re able to do with the draft and development,” Cannon said. “I know that we’ve done a really good job in the draft, and with the development, it’s really good down there. We’ve got a lot of really smart people who know what they’re talking about.”

The Sox have developed a stable of intriguing prospects in the minors. Half of the team’s top-10 prospects were pitchers, according to MLB.com. Thorpe and Cannon have already had extended stints in the majors; left-hander Noah Schultz is rapidly progressing, with other intriguing options brewing in the minors — right-hander Jairo Iriarte and left-hander Jake Eder among the plethora of arms in the minors.

Grifol said he sees a similar drive from the two rookies. He lauded the two for their competitiveness and ability to take information and apply it quickly.

Cannon and Thorpe — who also have adjoining lockers next to each other — often sit in the dugout with Thorpe after starts and discuss pitching. The two rookies break down each other’s starts and ask the veterans for their opinion. How the Sox handle Thorpe and Cannon’s development the rest of the season will likely affect their approach with the pitchers called up after them.

“Look at what Schultz has done at every level,” Cannon said. “The fans will be excited about the guys coming up. We got a ton of talent down there and every time I look, another starter in the system is going seven or eight innings. Those guys are shoving it down there.”

