White Sox agree to terms with reliever John Brebbia

The White Sox agreed to terms on a one-year deal with right-handed reliever John Brebbia, a source confirmed to the Sun-Times Saturday.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the deal is worth $5.5 million, with a $4 million salary for 2024 and a $6 million mutual option or $1.5 million buyout for 2025. It also includes performance bonuses of $250,000 for each year at 45, 50, 55 and 50 games.

Brebbia, 33, owns a 3.42 ERA and a 3.57 strikeouts-to-walks ratio during his career, three in St. Louis and the last three in San Francisco. For the Giants, Brebbia posted a 3.83 ERA over 124 2/3 innings and 134 appearances, including a National League high 76 games in 2022, when he posted a 3.18 ERA.

Brebbia missed more than two months last season with a lat strain, pitching to a 3.99 ERA with 47 strikeouts and 14 walks in 40 outings, including 10 as an opener. In 2021 he was limited to 18 games after recovering from a Tommy John surgery in 2020.

The Sox’ new senior advisor to pitching, Brian Bannister, was the Giants’ director of pitching the last four seasons.

Brebbia joins lefty submariner Tim Hill as general manager Chris Getz’s offseason bullpen acquisitions. The Sox have also acquired Erick Feddie, Chris Flexen and Michael Soroka for the starting rotation, the latter landed in a five-player trade with the Braves for lefty reliever Aaron Bummer.

Brebbia’s deal is pending a physical.