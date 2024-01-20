The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 20, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox agree to terms with reliever John Brebbia

Former Cardinal, Giant gets one-year deal

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox agree to terms with reliever John Brebbia
John Brebbia pitching against the Cubs on Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP)

John Brebbia delivers a pitch during the first inning of a game against the Cubs on Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP)

AP Photos

The White Sox agreed to terms on a one-year deal with right-handed reliever John Brebbia, a source confirmed to the Sun-Times Saturday.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the deal is worth $5.5 million, with a $4 million salary for 2024 and a $6 million mutual option or $1.5 million buyout for 2025. It also includes performance bonuses of $250,000 for each year at 45, 50, 55 and 50 games.

Brebbia, 33, owns a 3.42 ERA and a 3.57 strikeouts-to-walks ratio during his career, three in St. Louis and the last three in San Francisco. For the Giants, Brebbia posted a 3.83 ERA over 124 2/3 innings and 134 appearances, including a National League high 76 games in 2022, when he posted a 3.18 ERA.

Brebbia missed more than two months last season with a lat strain, pitching to a 3.99 ERA with 47 strikeouts and 14 walks in 40 outings, including 10 as an opener. In 2021 he was limited to 18 games after recovering from a Tommy John surgery in 2020.

The Sox’ new senior advisor to pitching, Brian Bannister, was the Giants’ director of pitching the last four seasons.

Brebbia joins lefty submariner Tim Hill as general manager Chris Getz’s offseason bullpen acquisitions. The Sox have also acquired Erick Feddie, Chris Flexen and Michael Soroka for the starting rotation, the latter landed in a five-player trade with the Braves for lefty reliever Aaron Bummer.

Brebbia’s deal is pending a physical.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Polling Place: How do voters feel about a potential new White Sox stadium in the South Loop?
Veteran catcher Martin Maldonado ‘worth every penny’ to White Sox
South Loop would get more than a new White Sox stadium — think residences, a hotel, restaurants and more
White Sox TV job down to three: Will Flemming, Connor McKnight & John Schriffen
No Fest for the weary (again)? White Sox just don’t miss a chance to alienate down-and-out fans
White Sox announce player development staff
The Latest
Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox
Polling Place: How do voters feel about a potential new White Sox stadium in the South Loop?
Also, we asked about the Connor Bedard-less Blackhawks and the weekend’s NFL playoff matchups.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Kendall Graveman is congratulated by catcher Martin Maldonado after a 2021 postseason victory against the White Sox. (Getty Images)
White Sox
Veteran catcher Martin Maldonado ‘worth every penny’ to White Sox
“The most prepared catcher going into a season, into a game, that I have ever seen,” Kendall Graveman said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Comedian Ali Siddiq performs Jan. 26 at the Chicago Theatre.
Comedy
Stand-up comedy star Ali Siddiq learned his skills by cracking up fellow inmates
A prison sentence turned the former drug dealer into a master storyteller who now releases specials and packs theaters.
By Carl Kozlowski — For the Sun-Times
 
Don De Grazia stands by the Roscoe Village “rat hole” that birthed the official logo/mascot of his softball team.
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago ‘rat hole’ figure is the longtime mascot for local softball team
Team manager Don De Grazia dubbed the rodent “Li’l Stucky.”
By Mitch Dudek
 
Alex Vlasic has earned a big raise with his play for the Blackhawks this season.
Blackhawks
Projecting Alex Vlasic’s next Blackhawks contract based on comparable examples
Vlasic’s breakout season makes him poised for a big raise when his entry-level contract expires this summer. The second contracts signed by peers Mattias Samuelsson and K’Andre Miller help estimate his term and salary.
By Ben Pope
 