Dealin’ Cease: GM Chris Getz updates ongoing talks to trade White Sox ace

Dylan Cease is still a White Sox.

For how much longer is the question.

General manager Chris Getz’ prized trade chip is a valued target for contending teams such as the Yankees and Orioles — to name only two — who are also looking at free agents such as left-handers Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery. Getz, attempting to clean up the Sox mess that was 61 wins and 101 losses last season, wants at least two of a suitor’s top prospects and ideally a young major league player who would help the club immediately in return for Cease, who can become a free agent after the 2025 season and would command a price the Sox wouldn’t be willing to pay.

It’s a high asking price for two years of Cease.

“It’s ever-evolving in terms of the urgency of other clubs,” Getz said on a teleconference Tuesday. “It could be in an offseason, it could be at a deadline, it could be in May. There’s just so many factors when you’re talking about 29 other clubs.”

There was an expectation Cease would be dealt before the winter meetings in early December. But here we are. Talks continue as Getz awaits the best deal.

“We’ve had conversations about Dylan Cease but I also know that we’re not going to move a player like Dylan or anyone else unless we feel like we’re going to benefit,” Getz said. “So it’s got to be right for all parties. A lot of these conversations are on-going, there’s a lot that goes into any sort of trade transaction, there’s a lot of conversations, build up, research and obviously getting it to the finish line.”

In one scenario, the rebuilding Sox go into the season with Cease starting Opening Day and getting dealt before the July 30 trade deadline. Cease has a healthy history, but risk exists with any pitcher.

It could take the signings of Snell and Montgomery to advance movement on a Cease trade before spring training, which begins Feb. 14 for the Sox.

“All it takes is one team to want to jump out, perhaps, and get a deal done,” Cease said. “In the case of Dylan, I don’t think there’s a club out there that hasn’t expressed some level of interest in him.”

Cease, 28, posted a 2.20 ERA and finished second in AL Cy Young voting in 2022. He operated with one of the best sliders in the game, a riding fastball, curve and changeup and did not miss a start in for the third straight season in 2023 but posted a 4.58 ERA. He completed seven innings only twice and averaged 5 1⁄ 3 innings per start, but his value remains high.

With Cease, the Sox rotation looks thin. Without him, it’s hard to even identify an Opening Day starter type. Free-agent signees Erick Fedde (two years, $15 million) and Chris Flexen (one year, $1.75 million) are in the rotation, Getz said, with returning starters Michael Kopech and Touki Toussaint, recently acquired Michael Soroka and lefty Jared Shuster in the mix, among others.

Getz said 2020 first-round lefty Garrett Crochet, who has pitched only 73 innings due to injuries and missed the 2022 season after Tommy John surgery, is transitioning from reliever to starter. Crochet will likely need a portion of the season to build up starter stamina, however.

Meanwhile, Cease’s offseason continues in limbo. He is represented by agent Scott Boras.

“He’s fairly unique in how he does not get distracted and that’s what makes him a special pitcher and a pitcher that could pitch for any club in any city,” Getz said. “That’s why his value is so high.”

Cease expects to earn more than $20 million in arbitration over the next two seasons.

NOTE: Getz said he is “looking to add” to a right field mix which currently includes Gavin Sheets, Brett Phillips and perhaps DH Eloy Jimenez. Phillips, a non-roster invitee to spring training, is a plus fielder but career .187 hitter. Sheets and Jimenez don’t fit Getz’ plan to be improved defensively.