Thursday, April 11, 2024
United flight attendants rally outside O’Hare, demanding better pay

Union members picketed at 17 airports worldwide, including O’Hare, a week after the Chicago-based airline reported that executives received large pay hikes.

By  Amy Yee
   
Travelers walk by as dozens of flight attendants in February held a picket at O’Hare Airport, calling for better pay. United flight attendants held another rally Thursday at O’Hare as union contract negotiations stall.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Flight attendants for United Airlines and their supporters picketed Thursday outside of O’Hare Airport to demand better wages and work conditions, as part of a worldwide day of action.

About 200 United flight attendants, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), held signs and rallied outside Terminal 1 and 2. Pickets were also held at 16 other airports, including in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Cleveland and as far away as London and Guam.

The rally is taking place a week after the Chicago-based airline reported that executives received large pay hikes. United CEO Scott Kirby made $18.5 million in 2023, compared to nearly $9.8 million the previous year, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“If the airline has money to award execs with massive compensation increases, we expect to receive the same,” Ken Diaz, AFA United Master Executive Council president, said. “United flight attendants are the lifeblood of this airline, and management needs to come to the table now with an offer that reflects our critical contribution.”

Flight attendants and United management are in their second federally-mediated negotiations, according to the AFA. The union filed for federal mediators to intervene after talks remained stalled for two years. Contracts for United flight attendants became amendable two years ago.

The AFA pointed to a contract negotiated last year between United pilots and the company, as well as a tentative agreement between Southwest Airlines and the Transportation Workers Union Local 556.

Last September, pilots for United ratified a new four-year contract that their union said is worth more than $10 billion. The Air Line Pilots Association previously said the deal would raise pay by up to 40% over four years.

United acknowledged ongoing talks with the AFA and the federal mediator, which began last month.

“We continue to work toward an industry-leading agreement,” a United spokesperson said in a statement. “Our negotiations are continuing this week, and we have additional dates scheduled later this month.”

The latest picket comes after a February rally at O’Hare of more than 150 airline workers and supporters as part of the Worldwide Flight Attendant Day of Action. Thousands also picketed at airports in other U.S. cities that day. At the time, more than two-thirds of U.S. flight attendants across 24 airlines were in contract negotiations, including United, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

Labor talks are happening as United copes with delay in receiving new planes from Boeing, which is struggling with production due to manufacturing problems. In early April, United asked its pilots to take time off in May because of delays.

“Due to the recent delays in Boeing deliveries, our forecasted [flight hours] have been reduced and we are offering our pilots voluntary programs for the month of May to reduce excess staffing,” United spokesperson Leslie Scott said.

The Air Line Pilots Association said United is offering short-term leaves and unpaid time off, but they are not mandatory.

In a note to pilots, obtained by the Associated Press, United said it expects to make similar requests during the summer and possibly into the fall.

Contributing: AP

