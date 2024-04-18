The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Shedd Aquarium workers form union

In an open letter, staff cited work-life imbalance, financial struggles and lack of communication from management, among other grievances as reasons for unionizing.

By  Amy Yee
   
The Shedd Aquarium at 1200 S. Lake Shore Dr.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times file

The Shedd Aquarium at 1200 S. Lake Shore Dr.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times file

Shedd Aquarium employees announced Thursday that they’ve formed a union — called Shedd Workers United — joining the wave of workers who are organizing at Chicago cultural institutions.

An open letter signed by 60 Shedd employees cited work-life imbalance, financial struggles and lack of communication from management, among other grievances as reasons for unionizing. An “unsustainable working environment” has led to high turnover “more staff injuries, high burnout rates, low morale and decreased animal welfare,” according to the letter.

Labor organizing at Shedd follows unionization at the Art Institute of Chicago, Field Museum, Museum of Science and Industry, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Museum of Contemporary Art and the Newberry Library.

Shedd Workers United formed under the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 31, according to the union.

If certified, Shedd Workers United/AFSCME would represent about 300 aquarium employees, said the union. They work in animal care as aquarists and trainers, as well as in departments like education, facilities and guest relations.

“We believe that by joining together in our union, we can truly have a voice to advocate for our own welfare and for the welfare of the animals that bring us together,” Shedd Workers United said in a statement.

They also asked Shedd management to recognize the union and not waste money and resources on “distributing anti-union propaganda, hiring anti-union lawyers, or holding mandatory anti-union meetings.”

Shedd Aquarium said in a statement that it “cares deeply about fostering and maintaining a respectful and supportive workplace where all voices are heard.”

“We respect the rights of our employees to educate themselves on the issue of unionization and to explore their options freely. We are proud of the unique, employee-focused culture we have developed at Shedd, and we are committed, as always, to open, constructive dialogue with staff,” according to the aquarium.

In the coming weeks, Shedd union members will continue discussions with colleagues, collect signed union cards and decide next steps and timing, said Anders Lindall, AFSCME Council 31 spokesperson.

To receive certification by the National Labor Relations Board, Shedd Workers United must either present cards signed by at least 30% of the prospective bargaining unit to trigger an election or be voluntarily recognized by the employer, as the Museum of Contemporary Art recently did.

About 2 million people visit Shedd annually, according to the aquarium, which is home to more than 32,000 animals including belugas, stingrays, sturgeons and rescued sea otter pups.

AFSCME Council 31, which represents workers in Illinois, added more than 2,200 members from the state’s cultural institutions since 2021, according to Lindall.

Nationwide, AFSCME represents 35,000 cultural workers — more than any other union. That includes 10,000 museum workers at 100 private and public cultural institutions and more than 25,000 library workers at 275 public and private libraries.

