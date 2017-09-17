Chicago stage veteran Ann Dowd wins Emmy for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Ann Dowd, who rose from the stages of Chicago to achieve a rare double nomination at this year’s Prime Time Emmy Awards, won the award for best supporting actress in a drama series during Sunday’s ceremony.

Dowd was honored for her work on Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” as Aunt Lydia, who taught women to bear children for infertile couples in the series’ dystopic world.

“I’ve been acting for a long time,” she said in an emotional acceptance speech. “That this should happen now — I don’t know the words.”

Dowd also had been nominated for guest actress in a drama series for her performance on “The Leftovers” but lost to another “Handmaid’s Tale” co-star, Alexis Bledel.