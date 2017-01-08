Fans’ ‘Praying’ answered: Kesha set for Rainbow tour, Chicago stop

With her new album “Rainbow” due out Aug. 11, Kesha is celebrating in a big way.

The singer will hit the road this summer for a six-week North American Rainbow Tour, kicking off Sept. 26 in Alabama and stopping at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom on Oct. 16

This will mark the first solo tour since 2013 for the artist, who was embroiled last year in a host of legal battles with her former producer.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 5 at keshaofficial.com. Every pair of tickets includes a copy of the album.

Here is the tour schedule according to today’s announcement:

September 26 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

September 27 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

September 29 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

September 30 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

October 2 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

October 4 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

October 6 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

October 7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

October 9 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

October 13 – Lakewood, OH – Lakewood Civic Auditorium

October 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

October 16 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

October 18 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

October 19 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

October 23 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre

October 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

October 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

October 27 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

October 28 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre (Daze of the Dead)

October 31 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium

November 1 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium