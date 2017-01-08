With her new album “Rainbow” due out Aug. 11, Kesha is celebrating in a big way.
The singer will hit the road this summer for a six-week North American Rainbow Tour, kicking off Sept. 26 in Alabama and stopping at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom on Oct. 16
This will mark the first solo tour since 2013 for the artist, who was embroiled last year in a host of legal battles with her former producer.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 5 at keshaofficial.com. Every pair of tickets includes a copy of the album.
Here is the tour schedule according to today’s announcement:
September 26 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City
September 27 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
September 29 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
September 30 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
October 2 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
October 4 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
October 6 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
October 7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
October 9 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
October 13 – Lakewood, OH – Lakewood Civic Auditorium
October 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
October 16 – Toronto, ON – Rebel
October 18 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
October 19 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
October 23 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre
October 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
October 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
October 27 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
October 28 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre (Daze of the Dead)
October 31 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium
November 1 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium